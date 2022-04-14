Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenomics
Aixbt (AIXBT) Informasjon
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Aixbt (AIXBT), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Aixbt (AIXBT)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan AIXBT tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
AIXBT is the native token of the AiXBT platform, an AI-powered crypto market intelligence and narrative analysis tool. The token is closely tied to the Virtuals protocol and is positioned as both a utility and a meme coin, with strong community and narrative-driven momentum.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Initial Distribution: AIXBT was launched in November 2024 via the Virtuals protocol. The token experienced rapid price appreciation, with its market cap surging from $1.6M to over $300M within a month, and exceeding $500M by early 2025.
- Fundraising & Endorsements: The project received notable endorsements, such as a $1.1M token purchase by the Quantum Cats treasury, which contributed to its early momentum.
- Token Sale Structure: While specific details on the initial sale structure (e.g., private/public rounds, price tiers) are not disclosed, the rapid market cap growth and narrative dominance suggest a strong focus on community and influencer-driven distribution.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Community & Ecosystem Focus: The token’s allocation appears to be heavily weighted toward community incentives and ecosystem growth, as evidenced by the platform’s emphasis on narrative dominance and social engagement.
- Access Utility: AIXBT tokens are required to access the Aixbt Terminal, a premium analytics platform. Notably, access requires holding over 600,000 tokens (valued at over $312,000 at the time of reporting), reinforcing exclusivity and utility for large holders.
- No Explicit Vesting/Allocation Table: There is no publicly available, detailed allocation table or vesting schedule for AIXBT. This is a limitation for transparency compared to more established protocols.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Platform Access
|Holding AIXBT grants access to the Aixbt Terminal, a premium market intelligence platform.
|Community Status
|Large holders gain exclusive access and status within the community.
|Narrative Power
|The token’s value is closely tied to its narrative dominance and social media mindshare.
|No Revenue Share
|There is no evidence of direct revenue sharing, staking rewards, or protocol fee distribution.
- Speculative Utility: The token is also used for speculative trading, with its price driven by social sentiment, influencer endorsements, and narrative momentum.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no indication of staking, liquidity mining, or yield mechanisms for AIXBT holders.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Locking/Unlocking Mechanism Disclosed: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for AIXBT. Unlike protocols with structured vesting or lock-up periods, AIXBT appears to be fully liquid post-launch, with no restrictions on transfer or sale for holders.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Vesting/Unlocking Schedule: There is no published unlocking schedule or vesting timeline for AIXBT tokens. The token supply appears to be fully circulating, with no time-based release mechanisms.
6. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched via Virtuals protocol, rapid market-driven distribution, influencer endorsements
|Allocation Mechanism
|Community and ecosystem focus, no detailed public allocation table
|Usage/Incentive
|Platform access, narrative-driven value, no staking or revenue share
|Locking Mechanism
|None disclosed; tokens appear fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|No vesting or unlocking schedule disclosed
7. Strategic and Risk Considerations
- Transparency: The lack of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a notable risk for potential investors, as it limits visibility into potential future supply shocks or team/investor unlocks.
- Narrative-Driven Volatility: AIXBT’s value is highly sensitive to social sentiment and narrative momentum, making it more volatile and speculative than tokens with established utility or governance functions.
- Exclusivity as Utility: The high threshold for platform access (600,000+ tokens) creates exclusivity but may limit broader utility adoption.
8. Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are characterized by narrative-driven value, exclusivity for large holders, and a lack of traditional vesting or allocation transparency. Its primary utility is access to a premium analytics platform, with no evidence of staking, yield, or revenue-sharing mechanisms. Investors should be aware of the speculative nature and transparency limitations when considering exposure to AIXBT.
Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Aixbt (AIXBT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet AIXBT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange AIXBT tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår AIXBTs tokenomics, kan du utforske AIXBT tokenets livepris!
