AaveToken (AAVE) tokenomics
AaveToken (AAVE) Informasjon
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for AaveToken (AAVE), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for AaveToken (AAVE)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan AAVE tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Token Launch: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.
- Maximum Supply: 16 million AAVE.
- Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Unlock Schedule / Mechanism
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Public Sale
|Fully unlocked at token genesis
|Instant
|10,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Minted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and staking
|Instant (at migration)
|3,000,000
|Core Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|180,000
|User Experience Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Promotions & Marketing
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Management & Legal
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Unexpected Costs
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|60,000
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.
- Staking (Safety Module): Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.
- Incentives:
- Liquidity Mining: Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022.
- Safety Module Rewards: As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers.
- Grants: The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.
- Collateral: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.
- Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.
- Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedules: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.
- Ecosystem Reserve: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).
- Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.
Example Unlock Events Table
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|% Unlocked
|% of Circulating Supply
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|100%
|19.7%
|2019-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|81.25%
|3.94%
|2019-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|77.50%
|3.94%
|2018-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|73.75%
|3.94%
|2018-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|70.00%
|3.94%
|2017-12-10
|10,600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|66.25%
|69.61%
6. Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.
- Governance Timelocks: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.
- Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|LEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve
|Allocation
|Public sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants
|Locking
|20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events
|Unlocking
|Bi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking
|Buyback/Burn
|None as of latest data
8. Implications and Analysis
Aave’s token economics are designed to:
- Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).
- Decentralize governance and treasury management.
- Reward active participation and development.
- Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.
In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.
AaveToken (AAVE) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak AaveToken (AAVE) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet AAVE tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange AAVE tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår AAVEs tokenomics, kan du utforske AAVE tokenets livepris!
