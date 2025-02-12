Wrapped One 価格(WONE)
Wrapped One（WONE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01640866 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WONE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Wrapped One 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 15.22K USD
です- Wrapped One 1日内の価格変動率は +12.76%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WONE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WONE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Wrapped One から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00185724 です。
過去30日間における Wrapped One から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0050749146 です。
過去60日間における Wrapped One から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0087048105 です。
過去90日間における Wrapped One から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.002475235321081775 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00185724
|+12.76%
|30日
|$ -0.0050749146
|-30.92%
|60日
|$ -0.0087048105
|-53.05%
|90日
|$ +0.002475235321081775
|+17.76%
Wrapped One の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.50%
+12.76%
+9.94%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token. Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance). Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves. The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol: The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 WONE を AUD に
A$0.0259256828
|1 WONE を GBP に
￡0.013126928
|1 WONE を EUR に
€0.0157523136
|1 WONE を USD に
$0.01640866
|1 WONE を MYR に
RM0.0731826236
|1 WONE を TRY に
₺0.591532193
|1 WONE を JPY に
¥2.4988748314
|1 WONE を RUB に
₽1.5730982342
|1 WONE を INR に
₹1.4237794282
|1 WONE を IDR に
Rp268.9943831904
|1 WONE を PHP に
₱0.9539994924
|1 WONE を EGP に
￡E.0.8276528104
|1 WONE を BRL に
R$0.0945138816
|1 WONE を CAD に
C$0.0234643838
|1 WONE を BDT に
৳1.9929958436
|1 WONE を NGN に
₦24.600683505
|1 WONE を UAH に
₴0.6840770354
|1 WONE を VES に
Bs0.9845196
|1 WONE を PKR に
Rs4.5781802266
|1 WONE を KZT に
₸8.3039305662
|1 WONE を THB に
฿0.5596993926
|1 WONE を TWD に
NT$0.5388603944
|1 WONE を CHF に
Fr0.0149318806
|1 WONE を HKD に
HK$0.1278234614
|1 WONE を MAD に
.د.م0.1645788598