WiFi Map 価格(WIFI)
WiFi Map（WIFI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02605443 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 13.72M USD です。WIFI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な WiFi Map 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 515.80K USD
です- WiFi Map 1日内の価格変動率は +5.00%
です- 循環供給量は 529.64M USD です
MEXCで WIFI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WIFI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の WiFi Map から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00124075 です。
過去30日間における WiFi Map から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0023981747 です。
過去60日間における WiFi Map から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0099877755 です。
過去90日間における WiFi Map から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01069390559773431 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00124075
|+5.00%
|30日
|$ +0.0023981747
|+9.20%
|60日
|$ +0.0099877755
|+38.33%
|90日
|$ -0.01069390559773431
|-29.10%
WiFi Map の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.61%
+5.00%
-12.70%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
WiFi Map is a super app with the core asset of a community-driven decentralized wireless network that incorporates a database of 4.5 billion WiFi hotspots. We have achieved great success in Web2 space, reaching 150,000,000 million users, MAU 3,000,000 million and DAU 300,000 users, and are now ready to revolutionize the Web3 space with the vision of becoming a global virtual network operator. We are a live product that is on the market already for 8 years. More details on the App: - $WIFI and in-app wallet. An ERC-20 token on the Polygon network and the currency underpinning the entire WiFi Map ecosystem. $WIFI will be stored on the proprietary in-app wallet as well as third-party wallets. There will be a 20%-40% discount available for redeeming services via the token inside the app, in addition to lockup and staking rewards. Furthermore, the tokenization of the platform will bring redeemable rewards for those who rise up through the ranks of the leaderboard and create further incentives for community members to contribute to the platform by adding hotspots, verifying credentials and running speed tests. - Participate-to-earn: earn tokens for adding hotspots, verifying credentials, and running speed tests - Beneficial terms for partner services: enjoy special terms when accessing partner services including power banks. - Tripping: leave $WIFI tokens as a gesture of thanks to the person who added your favorite hotspot. - eSIM cashback: when you purchase eSIM data, you’ll receive 3–5% instant cashback in $WIFI tokens. When you redeem $WIFI tokens for eSIM data, you’ll receive a 15–20% token cashback reward. - Hold-to-earn: hold $WIFI in your in-app wallet to earn eSIM data. - WiFi Map DAO: 10% of all redeemed $WIFI flows into a DAO, where the WiFi Map community can decide on the best way to grow the ecosystem.
