TabbyPOS 価格(EPOS)
TabbyPOS（EPOS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00174375 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。EPOS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TabbyPOS 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 53.14 USD
です- TabbyPOS 1日内の価格変動率は +3.50%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで EPOS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EPOS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TabbyPOS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TabbyPOS から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002939917 です。
過去60日間における TabbyPOS から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003029043 です。
過去90日間における TabbyPOS から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0007190216993781309 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.50%
|30日
|$ -0.0002939917
|-16.85%
|60日
|$ -0.0003029043
|-17.37%
|90日
|$ +0.0007190216993781309
|+70.17%
TabbyPOS の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.21%
+3.50%
-9.10%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? TabbyPOS is a cash register terminal(Hardware) that supports cryptocurrency payments. It can handle various tasks for merchants, such as sales, settlement, and inventory management, as well as providing the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments. In addition, this cash register terminal features a built-in membership system that can convert points into cryptocurrency. TabbyPOS also records transaction history and cashier information and generates management reports such as sales and inventory reports. What makes your project unique? 1)TabbyPOS not only supports cryptocurrency payments but also has a built-in module for ordering and printing receipts, making it convenient for merchants to use. 2)TabbyPOS also features a built-in membership system that allows merchants to easily set up their own membership system without having to manage the exchange of goods or points, as points exist directly in the form of cryptocurrency and customers can freely use or exchange them. 3)TabbyPOS has an open API interface and is not a closed system, allowing it to collaborate with local POS enterprises and provide more diversified services. History of your project. In May 2022, Lee Koh Ching founded TabbyPOS. In August 2022, TabbyPOS issued tokens (EPOS) to raise funds on the Launch Pad platform of ErgoPAD. The fundraising was successfully completed in September 2022. TabbyPOS successfully released its Alpha version in March 2023. What’s next for your project? Our next plan is to support more mainstream cryptocurrencies and add more convenient features for daily life, such as paying utility bills, topping up mobile phone credit, and more. What can your token be used for? EPOS functions as a utility token and is used to pay for fees for token withdraw transactions. If merchants use TabbyPOS, they must also hold a certain number of EPOS.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 EPOS を AUD に
A$0.002755125
|1 EPOS を GBP に
￡0.001395
|1 EPOS を EUR に
€0.0016565625
|1 EPOS を USD に
$0.00174375
|1 EPOS を MYR に
RM0.0076201875
|1 EPOS を TRY に
₺0.06214725
|1 EPOS を JPY に
¥0.2720773125
|1 EPOS を RUB に
₽0.1703818125
|1 EPOS を INR に
₹0.150276375
|1 EPOS を IDR に
Rp28.1249960625
|1 EPOS を PHP に
₱0.1015734375
|1 EPOS を EGP に
￡E.0.0876234375
|1 EPOS を BRL に
R$0.0103055625
|1 EPOS を CAD に
C$0.0024935625
|1 EPOS を BDT に
৳0.2127200625
|1 EPOS を NGN に
₦2.7161173125
|1 EPOS を UAH に
₴0.073098
|1 EPOS を VES に
Bs0.09765
|1 EPOS を PKR に
Rs0.4855820625
|1 EPOS を KZT に
₸0.9034891875
|1 EPOS を THB に
฿0.0585028125
|1 EPOS を TWD に
NT$0.057090375
|1 EPOS を CHF に
Fr0.001569375
|1 EPOS を HKD に
HK$0.013566375
|1 EPOS を MAD に
.د.م0.0173851875