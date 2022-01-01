TabbyPOS (TABBY) トケノミクス
TabbyPOS (TABBY) 情報
What is the project about? TabbyPOS is a cash register terminal(Hardware) that supports cryptocurrency payments. It can handle various tasks for merchants, such as sales, settlement, and inventory management, as well as providing the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments. In addition, this cash register terminal features a built-in membership system that can convert points into cryptocurrency. TabbyPOS also records transaction history and cashier information and generates management reports such as sales and inventory reports.
What makes your project unique? 1)TabbyPOS not only supports cryptocurrency payments but also has a built-in module for ordering and printing receipts, making it convenient for merchants to use. 2)TabbyPOS also features a built-in membership system that allows merchants to easily set up their own membership system without having to manage the exchange of goods or points, as points exist directly in the form of cryptocurrency and customers can freely use or exchange them. 3)TabbyPOS has an open API interface and is not a closed system, allowing it to collaborate with local POS enterprises and provide more diversified services.
History of your project. In May 2022, Lee Koh Ching founded TabbyPOS. In August 2022, TabbyPOS issued tokens (EPOS) to raise funds on the Launch Pad platform of ErgoPAD. The fundraising was successfully completed in September 2022. TabbyPOS successfully released its Alpha version in March 2023.
What’s next for your project? Our next plan is to support more mainstream cryptocurrencies and add more convenient features for daily life, such as paying utility bills, topping up mobile phone credit, and more.
What can your token be used for? EPOS functions as a utility token and is used to pay for fees for token withdraw transactions. If merchants use TabbyPOS, they must also hold a certain number of EPOS.
TabbyPOS (TABBY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
TabbyPOS (TABBY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
TabbyPOS (TABBY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
TabbyPOS (TABBY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TABBY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TABBY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TABBY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TABBY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。