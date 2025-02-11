Solaya 価格(SOLAYA)
Solaya（SOLAYA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 398.88K USD です。SOLAYA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Solaya 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 97.14K USD
です- Solaya 1日内の価格変動率は -18.70%
です- 循環供給量は 763.71M USD です
MEXCで SOLAYA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SOLAYA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Solaya から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000120145206715592 です。
過去30日間における Solaya から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Solaya から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Solaya から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000120145206715592
|-18.70%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Solaya の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.44%
-18.70%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Solaya is an automated trading platform built on Solana that empowers users to manage on-chain trading agents with exceptional security and efficiency. The platform provides a comprehensive framework for asset management and real-time trade execution, leveraging predefined trading strategies and constantly refreshed market data. The system prioritizes user control, guaranteeing that all assets remain exclusively in the user’s hands throughout every transaction. The process begins with the creation of a dedicated on-chain vault that safely stores user assets. A single wallet transaction not only sets up the vault but also assigns it a unique identifier derived from the agent’s public key. Once this secure storage is in place, users deposit the necessary tokens to lay the groundwork for the automated trading activities that follow. Live market data is collected from multiple Solana RPC nodes and processed swiftly to guide trading decisions. The information is channeled into two streams—one populating an analytics dashboard with comprehensive performance metrics, and the other feeding high-quality data directly to the trading agents. These agents monitor a range of market indicators, from token prices to liquidity levels, to identify optimal trading opportunities. When conditions are favorable, the system selects the best trade route via a liquidity aggregator and executes an atomic on-chain swap. During the transaction, funds temporarily exit the vault for the trade and are immediately redeposited upon completion, with every action securely recorded on-chain. Risk management is a foundational aspect of Solaya’s design. Trading agents impose a minimum trade size to avoid scenarios where operational costs might eclipse potential gains. Additionally, the platform integrates exposure controls and automated measures to moderate risk amid volatile market conditions. Alternative routing techniques also help mitigate network congestion, guaranteeing that transaction confirmations remain reliable even during peak demand. Solaya operates on a subscription model which requires users to acquire SOLAYA tokens in order to use the platform. The management dashboard offers real-time performance metrics, detailed analytics, and full control over trading agents, allowing users to add capital or halt operations as needed. Every transaction is permanently logged on-chain, providing a transparent, auditable history that supports continuous performance review and risk assessment. Engineered for rapid data processing, secure trade execution, and thorough activity logging, Solaya’s robust infrastructure ensures that trading agents always have the latest market insights while granting users transparent oversight of their trading performance. This design reflects a steadfast commitment to secure asset management, efficient trade execution, and proactive risk management in the dynamic world of cryptoasset trading.
