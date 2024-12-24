Satori Network ( SATORI ) とは何か

Satori: A decentralized AI on blockchain predicting the future 24/7. Unlocking uncensored foresight for all. #AI #DAO Satori is an open source, community driven project. It's auditable and transparent. It aims at being the largest prediction network in the world. “Satori” is a term from Zen Buddhism. It refers to a sudden moment of enlightenment or awakening, specifically to one’s true nature or the nature of being. Satori's premise, vision, and design are as simple as they are unique. It is a communication framework between evolving AI technologies. It captures the protocol of the future: the protocol of talking about the future. In short, Satori is a network, a federation of AIs which work together to predict the future. The Basics of Pattern Recognition AI is very good at recognizing patterns. Patterns can be thought of as coming in two varieties: Spatial patterns Temporal patterns The distinction may seem to be without a difference. Afterall, what are temporal patterns but spatial patterns that follow one another? And can’t we just interpret these sequential orderings (the temporal dimension) as just more of the same: a spatial pattern of data? Like a piece of sheet music it certainly seems spatial when you write it down.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

Satori Network（SATORI）素材 公式ウェブサイト