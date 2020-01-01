Satori Network (SATORI) トケノミクス
Satori: A decentralized AI on blockchain predicting the future 24/7. Unlocking uncensored foresight for all. #AI #DAO
Satori is an open source, community driven project. It's auditable and transparent. It aims at being the largest prediction network in the world.
“Satori” is a term from Zen Buddhism. It refers to a sudden moment of enlightenment or awakening, specifically to one’s true nature or the nature of being.
Satori's premise, vision, and design are as simple as they are unique.
It is a communication framework between evolving AI technologies. It captures the protocol of the future: the protocol of talking about the future. In short, Satori is a network, a federation of AIs which work together to predict the future.
The Basics of Pattern Recognition
AI is very good at recognizing patterns. Patterns can be thought of as coming in two varieties:
Spatial patterns Temporal patterns
The distinction may seem to be without a difference. Afterall, what are temporal patterns but spatial patterns that follow one another? And can’t we just interpret these sequential orderings (the temporal dimension) as just more of the same: a spatial pattern of data? Like a piece of sheet music it certainly seems spatial when you write it down.
Satori Network (SATORI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Satori Network (SATORI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Satori Network (SATORI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Satori Network (SATORI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SATORI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SATORI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SATORI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SATORI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。