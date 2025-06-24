Peace Guy 価格(PEACEGUY)
Peace Guy（PEACEGUY）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 652.85K USD です。PEACEGUY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Peace Guy 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Peace Guy 1日内の価格変動率は -34.19%
です- 循環供給量は 999.89M USD です
MEXCで PEACEGUY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PEACEGUY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Peace Guy から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000346737797236034 です。
過去30日間における Peace Guy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Peace Guy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Peace Guy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000346737797236034
|-34.19%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Peace Guy の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-10.86%
-34.19%
+42.05%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
