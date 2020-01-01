Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) トケノミクス
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) 情報
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War
In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate.
The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one.
Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict.
But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion.
The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm.
In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future.
Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PEACEGUY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PEACEGUY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PEACEGUY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PEACEGUY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
