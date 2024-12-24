Ociswap 価格(OCI)
Ociswap（OCI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0262629 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.20M USD です。OCI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ociswap 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.93K USD
です- Ociswap 1日内の価格変動率は +0.22%
です- 循環供給量は 45.56M USD です
MEXCで OCI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OCI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ociswap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Ociswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0032045990 です。
過去60日間における Ociswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0161453121 です。
過去90日間における Ociswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00458289132699498 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|30日
|$ +0.0032045990
|+12.20%
|60日
|$ +0.0161453121
|+61.48%
|90日
|$ +0.00458289132699498
|+21.14%
Ociswap の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.24%
+0.22%
-24.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Ociswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) being built on the Radix Network. Scheduled to release with the highly anticipated Babylon update, Ociswap features a user-friendly swap environment that provides a fast, smooth and inexpensive trading experience. With a potent combination of concentrated and protocol owned liquidity, Ociswap seeks to deliver a capital-efficient protocol that mitigates the occurrence of impermanent loss. Since its inception in November '21, Ociswap started running extensive community-building campaigns, introduced the intuitive Ociswap cDEX and emerged as a leading pioneer in the Radix Ecosystem. Vision Ociswap's vision is to empower anyone to easily and securely exchange their digital assets wherever they are, whenever they desire to, and at a minimal cost. Mission Ociswap aspires to become the Radix Ecosystem's flagship DEX by delivering a feature-rich and convenient platform that elevates the trading experience to the next level. The cultivation of a vibrant, enticing and intriguing community around the platform is regarded to be essential. Utility Token OCI-tokens constitute an essential asset on the Ociswap platform and will play a key role in the Ociverse. These tokens embody ownership over the decentralised exchange, which in turn allows holders to actively supervision the project and its direction via governance proposals by voting in the on-chain governance system. The fine details of this governance system will be published in due time. The utility of the OCI-tokens isn't limited to governance, as it will be weaved into the upcoming services and functionality that the Ociswap platform will offer. These unique features and holder-benefits are still under development and will be revealed in the months leading up to the Radix Babylon update.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 OCI を AUD に
A$0.04202064
|1 OCI を GBP に
￡0.020747691
|1 OCI を EUR に
€0.025212384
|1 OCI を USD に
$0.0262629
|1 OCI を MYR に
RM0.117657792
|1 OCI を TRY に
₺0.925767225
|1 OCI を JPY に
¥4.125376332
|1 OCI を RUB に
₽2.658068109
|1 OCI を INR に
₹2.235760677
|1 OCI を IDR に
Rp423.595101987
|1 OCI を PHP に
₱1.536117021
|1 OCI を EGP に
￡E.1.341246303
|1 OCI を BRL に
R$0.162567351
|1 OCI を CAD に
C$0.037555947
|1 OCI を BDT に
৳3.137628663
|1 OCI を NGN に
₦40.654443942
|1 OCI を UAH に
₴1.103567058
|1 OCI を VES に
Bs1.3394079
|1 OCI を PKR に
Rs7.315530795
|1 OCI を KZT に
₸13.699779156
|1 OCI を THB に
฿0.899241696
|1 OCI を TWD に
NT$0.85879683
|1 OCI を CHF に
Fr0.023373981
|1 OCI を HKD に
HK$0.203800104
|1 OCI を MAD に
.د.م0.263942145