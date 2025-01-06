Metapro 価格(MPRO)
Metapro（MPRO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00704058 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 295.87K USD です。MPRO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Metapro 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 82.11K USD
です- Metapro 1日内の価格変動率は +4.95%
です- 循環供給量は 42.02M USD です
MEXCで MPRO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MPRO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Metapro から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00033226 です。
過去30日間における Metapro から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001548350 です。
過去60日間における Metapro から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0020102045 です。
過去90日間における Metapro から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000298778895730808 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00033226
|+4.95%
|30日
|$ +0.0001548350
|+2.20%
|60日
|$ +0.0020102045
|+28.55%
|90日
|$ -0.000298778895730808
|-4.07%
Metapro の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.39%
+4.95%
+20.23%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Metapro is committed to advancing the infrastructure of web3 gaming and eSports markets. Through scalable architecture and strategic team building, Metapro drives the creation of groundbreaking solutions for the market. We are proud to have spearheaded the development of transformative products and initiatives, including: Metapro Wallet: A secure and user-friendly wallet designed to seamlessly interact with web3 applications and decentralized games, providing users with easy access to their digital assets. Web3 Game Arena: Hosting the largest web3 gaming event in Central Europe, the Web3 Game Arena brings together developers, gamers, and enthusiasts to celebrate the future of gaming on the blockchain. Assetto Corsa Web3 Manager: The first application built on top of a leading professional simracing simulator, enabling mod distribution through Metapro's NFTma. Degen Youki: A groundbreaking game fully integrated with Metapro infrastructure, available across multiple platforms including mobile devices. As part of our ecosystem, MPRO Lab plays a pivotal role in the development and implementation of decentralized storage solutions for games and assets. Our network of NODEs ensures secure and efficient storage, empowering developers and gamers alike. At the heart of the Metapro ecosystem lies the NFTma, a key component for tokenizing in-game assets and facilitating ownership on the blockchain. This innovative asset empowers developers to create unique and tradable items within their games, fostering a thriving economy of digital collectibles and experiences.
|1 MPRO を AUD に
A$0.0111945222
|1 MPRO を GBP に
￡0.0055620582
|1 MPRO を EUR に
€0.0067589568
|1 MPRO を USD に
$0.00704058
|1 MPRO を MYR に
RM0.0317530158
|1 MPRO を TRY に
₺0.2486732856
|1 MPRO を JPY に
¥1.109243379
|1 MPRO を RUB に
₽0.75686235
|1 MPRO を INR に
₹0.6034481118
|1 MPRO を IDR に
Rp113.5577260374
|1 MPRO を PHP に
₱0.4092689154
|1 MPRO を EGP に
￡E.0.3566757828
|1 MPRO を BRL に
R$0.042947538
|1 MPRO を CAD に
C$0.0100680294
|1 MPRO を BDT に
৳0.8562049338
|1 MPRO を NGN に
₦10.8818500422
|1 MPRO を UAH に
₴0.2977461282
|1 MPRO を VES に
Bs0.36611016
|1 MPRO を PKR に
Rs1.9633361388
|1 MPRO を KZT に
₸3.725170878
|1 MPRO を THB に
฿0.2435336622
|1 MPRO を TWD に
NT$0.230931024
|1 MPRO を CHF に
Fr0.006336522
|1 MPRO を HKD に
HK$0.0547053066
|1 MPRO を MAD に
.د.م0.0704058