MEMDEX100 価格(MEMDEX)
MEMDEX100（MEMDEX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00530153 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.58M USD です。MEMDEX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MEMDEX100 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 15.06M USD
です- MEMDEX100 1日内の価格変動率は -1.68%
です- 循環供給量は 989.95M USD です
MEXCで MEMDEX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MEMDEX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MEMDEX100 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における MEMDEX100 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における MEMDEX100 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における MEMDEX100 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.68%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
MEMDEX100 の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-24.08%
-1.68%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Memdex100 is a memecoin created with the goal of merging digital asset culture with the entertainment-driven nature of meme communities for people that are sick of the hedgefund scam we call the stock market. The project is designed to function as a token within the broader meme and social media ecosystem, providing users with a fun and interactive way to participate in community events, challenges, and social media activities. The coin's utility primarily revolves around community engagement, offering incentives for users to partake in meme-related activities, such as contests, promotions, and online collaborations. Memdex100 does not aim to offer traditional financial services or use cases, but instead focuses on fostering a digital environment where meme enthusiasts can engage with the token in an entertaining and social manner. Key aspects of the project include a fixed token supply, with the intent to create scarcity, and a governance mechanism that allows community input into project decisions. Additionally, Memdex100 can be used for giveaways, rewards, and other community-driven initiatives. Overall, the purpose of Memdex100 is to provide a memecoin that connects people through shared interests in meme culture that are sick of the hedgefund scams we call stocks and the nasdaq100, while also integrating elements of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MEMDEX を AUD に
A$0.0085354633
|1 MEMDEX を GBP に
￡0.0043472546
|1 MEMDEX を EUR に
€0.0051424841
|1 MEMDEX を USD に
$0.00530153
|1 MEMDEX を MYR に
RM0.023856885
|1 MEMDEX を TRY に
₺0.1878332079
|1 MEMDEX を JPY に
¥0.8284700931
|1 MEMDEX を RUB に
₽0.5433538097
|1 MEMDEX を INR に
₹0.4590064674
|1 MEMDEX を IDR に
Rp86.9103139632
|1 MEMDEX を PHP に
₱0.3104045815
|1 MEMDEX を EGP に
￡E.0.267197112
|1 MEMDEX を BRL に
R$0.032339333
|1 MEMDEX を CAD に
C$0.0076342032
|1 MEMDEX を BDT に
৳0.644135895
|1 MEMDEX を NGN に
₦8.2578221739
|1 MEMDEX を UAH に
₴0.2232474283
|1 MEMDEX を VES に
Bs0.28628262
|1 MEMDEX を PKR に
Rs1.4779605334
|1 MEMDEX を KZT に
₸2.8139460934
|1 MEMDEX を THB に
฿0.1823196167
|1 MEMDEX を TWD に
NT$0.1743673217
|1 MEMDEX を CHF に
Fr0.0048243923
|1 MEMDEX を HKD に
HK$0.0412459034
|1 MEMDEX を MAD に
.د.م0.0532273612