Hush 価格(HUSH)
Hush（HUSH）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01916148 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 300.70K USD です。HUSH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Hush 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 212.29 USD
です- Hush 1日内の価格変動率は +2.75%
です- 循環供給量は 15.69M USD です
MEXCで HUSH から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HUSH 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Hush から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00051268 です。
過去30日間における Hush から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004276612 です。
過去60日間における Hush から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0025081802 です。
過去90日間における Hush から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.001991259067893875 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00051268
|+2.75%
|30日
|$ -0.0004276612
|-2.23%
|60日
|$ +0.0025081802
|+13.09%
|90日
|$ +0.001991259067893875
|+11.60%
Hush の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.11%
+2.75%
-14.10%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Hush is the first cryptocurrency offering zkSNARK (upstream Zcash 1.0.13 build), TLS (secure nodes), TOR nodes and bitcore making it the most secure and advanced privacy coin ever created! Hush aims to provide protection by anonymizing this metadata at a protocol level ultimately protecting even the most novice user with this built-in privacy backbone. Launched on November 21, 2016, Hush is a token, secure messaging platform, and fork of the Zcash 1.0.9 codebase. As its own unique blockchain network, HUSH acts as not only a store of value but a medium of exchange for using the secure messaging platform. This “messaging” function is also the mechanism for sending and receiving transactions. Built within Hush is HushList, a customized secure protocol and private messenger which allows you a contact list of infinite receivers. HushList receivers must always be zaddrs (therefore anonymous). The user can opt to send from a taddr pseudonymous address. Your Hush contacts are stored locally on your computer, and messages, aka HushList memos, are stored in the blockchain, encrypted so that only the receiver’s private key can decrypt it. With HushList, financial transactions are messages under a pseudonym “user” name or undisclosed anonymous participant. Text and binary documents can be appended to these messages which facilitates a censorship-resistant storage unit of information. Using the ZCash protocol, transactions can be shielded or made transparent. The key differentiators are how Hush hides all the metadata and interoperates with forks.
