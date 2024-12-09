Ardor 価格(ARDR)
Ardor（ARDR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.114785 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 114.82M USD です。ARDR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ardor 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 8.07M USD
です- Ardor 1日内の価格変動率は -6.51%
です- 循環供給量は 998.47M USD です
MEXCで ARDR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ARDR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ardor から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0079929186654284 です。
過去30日間における Ardor から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0429974623 です。
過去60日間における Ardor から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0522309743 です。
過去90日間における Ardor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0079929186654284
|-6.51%
|30日
|$ +0.0429974623
|+37.46%
|60日
|$ +0.0522309743
|+45.50%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ardor の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.35%
-6.51%
-2.62%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ARDR を AUD に
A$0.17791675
|1 ARDR を GBP に
￡0.0895323
|1 ARDR を EUR に
€0.1078979
|1 ARDR を USD に
$0.114785
|1 ARDR を MYR に
RM0.5073497
|1 ARDR を TRY に
₺3.994518
|1 ARDR を JPY に
¥17.2728468
|1 ARDR を RUB に
₽11.4532473
|1 ARDR を INR に
₹9.73721155
|1 ARDR を IDR に
Rp1,821.98345285
|1 ARDR を PHP に
₱6.65638215
|1 ARDR を EGP に
￡E.5.79779035
|1 ARDR を BRL に
R$0.69904065
|1 ARDR を CAD に
C$0.16184685
|1 ARDR を BDT に
৳13.7627215
|1 ARDR を NGN に
₦180.4787512
|1 ARDR を UAH に
₴4.76931675
|1 ARDR を VES に
Bs5.50968
|1 ARDR を PKR に
Rs32.02616285
|1 ARDR を KZT に
₸58.5334629
|1 ARDR を THB に
฿3.87628945
|1 ARDR を TWD に
NT$3.7213297
|1 ARDR を CHF に
Fr0.09986295
|1 ARDR を HKD に
HK$0.89187945
|1 ARDR を MAD に
.د.م1.1455543