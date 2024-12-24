A2DAO 価格(ATD)
A2DAO（ATD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.03938782 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 357.39K USD です。ATD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な A2DAO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 56.43 USD
です- A2DAO 1日内の価格変動率は +1.53%
です- 循環供給量は 9.07M USD です
MEXCで ATD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ATD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の A2DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00059519 です。
過去30日間における A2DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0062776189 です。
過去60日間における A2DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0043192053 です。
過去90日間における A2DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00620024764734881 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00059519
|+1.53%
|30日
|$ -0.0062776189
|-15.93%
|60日
|$ -0.0043192053
|-10.96%
|90日
|$ -0.00620024764734881
|-13.60%
A2DAO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.24%
+1.53%
-14.49%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
