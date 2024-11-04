Open CustodyProtocol ( OPEN ) とは何か

OCP introduces an innovative relayer mechanism that seamlessly connects applications to a modular permissionless custody protocol. OCP operates a protocol that acts akin to a mesh network, enabling an end-user to leverage a diverse set of key management protocols. We call this “Keychain Aggregation”. Building a protocol that solves for Keychain Aggregation not only simplifies the way developers can build, abstracting risk and complexity, but it also harmonizes and aggregates the economics associated with having multiple bilateral commercial relationships. With OCP, we have a new custody primitive that embraces (1) modularity, in connecting key management solutions, and (2) decentralisation, in the way users can access key generation and transaction signing services. We are particularly excited to pioneer this, witnessing existing security and custody solutions struggle to adapt to the ongoing proliferation of chains. Additionally, with the impending tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs) - potentially mobilizing over trillions of dollars into the blockchain ecosystem - the demand for versatile and modular solutions is clear and present.

Open CustodyProtocol は MEXC に上場しており、当社のプラットフォーム上で直接トークンを購入、保有、送金、またステーキングできる利便性を提供します。経験豊富な投資家でも、暗号資産の世界の初心者でも、MEXC はユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェイスと、 Open CustodyProtocol への投資を効果的に管理するためのさまざまなツールを提供します。このトークンの詳細については、暗号資産紹介ページをご覧ください。



