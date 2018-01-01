KAS トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

1. Issuance Mechanism

Kaspa (KAS) utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, specifically employing the kHeavyhash mining algorithm. New tokens are issued as mining rewards:

Block rewards begin at 500 KAS per block.

Block reward halving: Rather than halving every few years (as in Bitcoin), Kaspa's block reward decreases geometrically each month, reducing by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), equivalent to a halving every year. As of February 2024, the block reward had decreased to approximately 81 KAS per block.

Maximum supply: 70 billion KAS will eventually be mined, targeting complete emission around 2057.

70 billion KAS will eventually be mined, targeting complete emission around 2057. No staking: There is currently no staking mechanism — all block validation and issuance are dependent upon mining via PoW.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Kaspa's launch and ongoing distribution are purposefully “fair”:

No premine or pre-allocation: The network was launched without any initial premined tokens, zero presales, and no token set aside for founders, team, or early investors.

All KAS mined: Circulating supply accrues via mining, and anyone with computational resources can participate from the start.

Community crowdfunding: Small amounts of KAS (always <0.24% of the max supply per campaign) have been raised through transparent, community-managed crowdfunding for development, exchange listings, and marketing. These funds are managed via a community-elected multisig wallet.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

KAS has several principal roles within the Kaspa network:

Peer-to-Peer payments: KAS acts as a medium of exchange for value transfer on the network, functioning as digital cash.

Transaction fees: All transactions incur a fee in KAS, which is paid to miners processing blocks.

Mining rewards: The principal incentive is provided to miners, who receive both newly minted KAS and transaction fees for participating in PoW consensus.

The principal incentive is provided to miners, who receive both newly minted KAS and transaction fees for participating in PoW consensus. Ecosystem funding: Occasional community-raised funds (in KAS) directly finance ecosystem developments, such as new wallets, translations, or marketing efforts.

Kaspa is not currently used for direct governance; protocol upgrades and decisions are driven by open-source contributions and community proposals (see below for more).

4. Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanism

No lock-ups or scheduled unlocks: Since there was no presale, team allocation, or VC distribution, Kaspa has no standard vesting schedule or unlocking events typical of most modern crypto projects.

Crowdfunded allocations: When the community crowdfunds specific initiatives, the raised KAS is held in a multisig and released only for pre-specified development purposes. These are generally very small relative to supply.

5. Unlocking Timeframe

Emission timeline: KAS will continue to be mined gradually until the 70 billion cap, projected at 2057, with mining rewards decreasing monthly.

No major upcoming unlock events: There are no large token unlock events in the future as most of supply is emitted via mining, not scheduled unlocks from early distributions.

6. Governance and Community Involvement

Community voting: Some governance is realized through open Discord voting for development fund allocations and initiative prioritizations.

Open-source development: Anyone can propose changes via pull requests or Kaspa Improvement Proposals.

Key Numbers (as of most recent data):

Metric Value Maximum Supply 70,000,000,000 KAS Current Supply ~28,704,026,601 KAS Circulating Market Cap (USD) ~$2.67 billion Block Reward (Feb. 2024) ~81 KAS/block

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance PoW mining, block reward monthly halving Allocation No premine, no team allocation, all mined Usage Medium of exchange, transaction fees, mining rewards Lock-up/Unlock None; only small, transparent community treasury for crowdfunding Emission Timeline Gradual, finishing ~2057

Counterpoints & Limitations

No team/early investor incentives: Absence of traditional token allocations reduces the risk of large, coordinated sell-offs, but may slow bootstrapping of ecosystem development.

PoW dependence: Ongoing issuance is entirely tied to mining activity; security and decentralization remain contingent on robust miner participation.

Ongoing issuance is entirely tied to mining activity; security and decentralization remain contingent on robust miner participation. Community governance: While there is no formalized on-chain governance, off-chain voting and open-source collaboration compensate but may present scaling and coordination challenges long-term.

Actionable Insights

Kaspa serves as a leading example of a fair-launch PoW blockchain with no early allocations or vesting risks.

Token emission via rapidly decreasing block rewards aligns incentives for early miners but limits future inflation risk.

Community funding and transparent management foster trust and may become a DeFi or payments building block free of legacy token vesting overhang concerns.

Kaspa’s economic design—urgently fair, transparent, and community-centric—distinguishes it from most “modern” crypto projects, particularly emphasizing decentralization and open participation at every layer.