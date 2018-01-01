Kaspa (KAS) トケノミクス
Kaspaは、世界で最速、オープンソース、分散型、完全スケーラブルなLayer-1です。 世界初のblockDAGは、ブロック間隔が1秒という高速で、安定したプルーフ・オブ・ワーク（PoW）エンジン上に構築され、並列ブロックと即時取引確認を可能にするデジタル台帳です。
Kaspa (KAS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Kaspa (KAS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Kaspa (KAS) の詳細なトークン構造
KAS トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
1. Issuance Mechanism
Kaspa (KAS) utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, specifically employing the kHeavyhash mining algorithm. New tokens are issued as mining rewards:
- Block rewards begin at 500 KAS per block.
- Block reward halving: Rather than halving every few years (as in Bitcoin), Kaspa's block reward decreases geometrically each month, reducing by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), equivalent to a halving every year. As of February 2024, the block reward had decreased to approximately 81 KAS per block.
- Maximum supply: 70 billion KAS will eventually be mined, targeting complete emission around 2057.
- No staking: There is currently no staking mechanism — all block validation and issuance are dependent upon mining via PoW.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Kaspa's launch and ongoing distribution are purposefully “fair”:
- No premine or pre-allocation: The network was launched without any initial premined tokens, zero presales, and no token set aside for founders, team, or early investors.
- All KAS mined: Circulating supply accrues via mining, and anyone with computational resources can participate from the start.
- Community crowdfunding: Small amounts of KAS (always <0.24% of the max supply per campaign) have been raised through transparent, community-managed crowdfunding for development, exchange listings, and marketing. These funds are managed via a community-elected multisig wallet.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
KAS has several principal roles within the Kaspa network:
- Peer-to-Peer payments: KAS acts as a medium of exchange for value transfer on the network, functioning as digital cash.
- Transaction fees: All transactions incur a fee in KAS, which is paid to miners processing blocks.
- Mining rewards: The principal incentive is provided to miners, who receive both newly minted KAS and transaction fees for participating in PoW consensus.
- Ecosystem funding: Occasional community-raised funds (in KAS) directly finance ecosystem developments, such as new wallets, translations, or marketing efforts.
Kaspa is not currently used for direct governance; protocol upgrades and decisions are driven by open-source contributions and community proposals (see below for more).
4. Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanism
- No lock-ups or scheduled unlocks: Since there was no presale, team allocation, or VC distribution, Kaspa has no standard vesting schedule or unlocking events typical of most modern crypto projects.
- Crowdfunded allocations: When the community crowdfunds specific initiatives, the raised KAS is held in a multisig and released only for pre-specified development purposes. These are generally very small relative to supply.
5. Unlocking Timeframe
- Emission timeline: KAS will continue to be mined gradually until the 70 billion cap, projected at 2057, with mining rewards decreasing monthly.
- No major upcoming unlock events: There are no large token unlock events in the future as most of supply is emitted via mining, not scheduled unlocks from early distributions.
6. Governance and Community Involvement
- Community voting: Some governance is realized through open Discord voting for development fund allocations and initiative prioritizations.
- Open-source development: Anyone can propose changes via pull requests or Kaspa Improvement Proposals.
Key Numbers (as of most recent data):
|Metric
|Value
|Maximum Supply
|70,000,000,000 KAS
|Current Supply
|~28,704,026,601 KAS
|Circulating Market Cap (USD)
|~$2.67 billion
|Block Reward (Feb. 2024)
|~81 KAS/block
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, block reward monthly halving
|Allocation
|No premine, no team allocation, all mined
|Usage
|Medium of exchange, transaction fees, mining rewards
|Lock-up/Unlock
|None; only small, transparent community treasury for crowdfunding
|Emission Timeline
|Gradual, finishing ~2057
Counterpoints & Limitations
- No team/early investor incentives: Absence of traditional token allocations reduces the risk of large, coordinated sell-offs, but may slow bootstrapping of ecosystem development.
- PoW dependence: Ongoing issuance is entirely tied to mining activity; security and decentralization remain contingent on robust miner participation.
- Community governance: While there is no formalized on-chain governance, off-chain voting and open-source collaboration compensate but may present scaling and coordination challenges long-term.
Actionable Insights
- Kaspa serves as a leading example of a fair-launch PoW blockchain with no early allocations or vesting risks.
- Token emission via rapidly decreasing block rewards aligns incentives for early miners but limits future inflation risk.
- Community funding and transparent management foster trust and may become a DeFi or payments building block free of legacy token vesting overhang concerns.
Kaspa’s economic design—urgently fair, transparent, and community-centric—distinguishes it from most “modern” crypto projects, particularly emphasizing decentralization and open participation at every layer.
Kaspa (KAS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Kaspa (KAS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KAS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KAS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KAS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KAS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
