リップルコイン (XRP) トケノミクス
リップルコイン (XRP) 情報
リップルはリップルネットワークの基本通貨で、リップルネットワーク全体で流通させることができます。総供給量は1000億枚で、取引数の増加に伴い徐々に減少しています。リップルの運営会社はRipple Labs（旧OpenCoin）です。 リップル通貨は、リップルシステムにおける唯一の共通通貨です。システム内の他の通貨とは異なります。例えば、CNYとUSDはゲートウェイをまたいでキャッシュアウトすることができません。つまり、Aゲートウェイで発行されたCNYは、Aゲートウェイでしかキャッシュアウトできず、Bゲートウェイではキャッシュアウトできないのです。そうでなければ、リップルシステムのペンディングオーダーでBゲートウェイのCNYに変換する必要があります。しかし、リップルにはそのような制約が全くありません。リップルシステムでは普遍的なものです。 リップル（XRP）は、ビットコインと同じ、数学と暗号化に基づく暗号資産です。しかし、実利のないビットコインと違うのは、XRPがリップルシステムにおいて接続の役割を果たし、セキュリティ保証機能を誇っている点です。セキュリティ保証のためには、このプロトコルに参加するゲートウェイが少量のXRPを保有することが必須となります。
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: XRP was pre-mined at inception, with a total supply of 100 billion XRP.
- No Ongoing Minting: All XRP tokens were created at launch; there is no mining or ongoing issuance. The only native change to supply is via burning of small transaction fees (gas), which are permanently destroyed and lead to gradual deflation.
- Escrow-Based Release: In 2017, Ripple Labs placed 55 billion XRP in escrow, releasing 1 billion XRP monthly over 55 months, with unused tokens re-escrowed for future release.
2. Initial Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution (2013 Data):
- 80% (80B XRP): Gifted to Ripple Labs.
- 20% (20B XRP): Allocated to founders
- Of this, ~9.5B XRP each to Chris Larsen and Arthur Britto, 1B XRP to Jed McCaleb.
- Use of Allocated Tokens:
- Ripple Labs used its allocation for market sales, expanding liquidity, ecosystem growth, and partnerships.
- Founders’ tokens were subject to internal vesting/lockup arrangements (not publicly detailed) and have since mostly entered circulation.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Native Utility: XRP is the native asset for transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).
- 10 XRP minimum reserve required for account activation.
- Extra reserve required for opening trust lines or placing offers.
- Fees/Burn Mechanism: Transaction fees, paid in XRP, are burned (destroyed), reducing total supply minutely over time.
- No Staking/Rewards: XRP holders or users do not receive additional tokens, interest, or staking rewards by holding or using XRP.
- Network Role:
- Medium of exchange for low-cost, cross-border payments.
- Settlement asset for bridges, decentralized exchange (DEX) on XRPL, and institutional remittances.
- Support for NFT minting, trading, and other on-chain applications as of 2022–2023.
4. Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanism
Escrow & Unlocking
- After the initial allocation, Ripple Labs locked 55 billion XRP (55% of supply) into escrow contracts.
- Unlock Schedule: 1 billion XRP was (and continues to be) released from escrow each month.
- Unused XRP: If Ripple does not use its released allotment, remaining tokens are re-escrowed for future months, extending the release timeline.
- As of early 2024:
- ~40.5 billion XRP are held in escrow (with the rest in circulation or company wallets).
Founders’ Allocations
- No Disclosed Public Vesting: For founder allocations (20% of supply), public information on vesting or lockup is limited. Some sales by founders (notably McCaleb) were subject to structured selling agreements.
5. Unlocking Times
- Escrow Monthly Releases: Started December 2017, running through mid-2022, with continuing releases re-escrowed monthly. The original 55-month plan was ~4.5 years but is extended each time tokens are not fully used and are re-escrowed.
- Tracked Unlocks (Examples from data):
- 1B XRP released every month from December 2017 through at least January 2022 for “Team Advisors” (Ripple).
- Not all released XRP is immediately sold; some re-enters escrow.
6. Economic and Incentive Summary
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|100B pre-mined supply, no inflationary mechanism
|Main Allocation
|80% Ripple Labs, 20% founders
|Usage
|Payment, fees, minimum reserves, DEX bridge asset, NFTs
|Incentives
|No direct holding/staking rewards; value driven by utility
|Vesting/Lockups
|Escrow (for Ripple share); founders’ vesting largely undisclosed
|Unlock Schedule
|1B XRP per month from escrow; recycled if unused
|Burn/Fees
|All fees are burned, providing gentle deflation
7. Future Implications & Nuances
- Centralization Risk: High early concentration in Ripple Labs and founders historically raised concerns. The ongoing, transparent escrow approach has mitigated some of these concerns over time.
- No Mining: XRPL uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus, not PoW/PoS, so there is no issuance from node operation.
- Escrow Structure: The monthly release system introduces a predictable—but market-watched—potential for token sell pressure, depending on Ripple’s actions (marketing, partnerships, or holding).
- Network Growth: Network usage, particularly for NFT activity (seen surging in late 2023), minting, and payment-processing, bolsters demand-side utility but does not directly reward holders.
8. Limitations & Considerations
- No On-Chain Yield: Unlike PoS networks, XRP incentivizes usage for utility, not for staking or passive rewards.
- Transparency: While Ripple’s escrow transactions are programmatically visible on-chain, less information is available about internal founder allocations or subsequent distributions.
- Market Impact: Monthly potential unlocks remain a significant focus in XRP market analysis.
In conclusion, XRP’s token economic model emphasizes fixed supply, predictable (but market-flexible) institutional unlocks, and broad infrastructure/utility use cases over per-holder incentives. This distinguishes XRP from other major networks relying on staking rewards or inflation-based security and incentivization.
リップルコイン (XRP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
リップルコイン (XRP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XRP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XRP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XRP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XRP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
