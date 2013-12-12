ドージコイン (DOGE) トケノミクス
ドージコイン (DOGE) 情報
Dogecoinは、通貨としての実用性に重点を置いた暗号資産です。高速なブロックタイムと非常に低い手数料により、Dogecoinはマイクロトランザクションだけでなくオンラインショップの決済手段としても適しています。Dogecoinはオンラインショップで採用されており、消費者間の送金手段としても簡単に利用することができます。
ドージコイン (DOGE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ドージコイン (DOGE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ドージコイン (DOGE) の詳細なトークン構造
DOGE トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Dogecoin (DOGE) began as a lighthearted, meme-inspired cryptocurrency but has evolved into one of the most recognized digital assets, primarily due to its active community and broad appeal for microtransactions and tipping.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Algorithm: Dogecoin utilizes the Scrypt Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm, similar to Litecoin, but with distinct parameters.
- Block Rewards: Initially, Dogecoin used a randomized block reward schedule, but since block 600,000 it switched to a fixed reward:
- Each block (produced approximately every minute) grants 10,000 DOGE to the miner.
- No Fixed Supply Cap: Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin does not have a maximum supply. Its monetary policy is inflationary.
- Annual Issuance: About 5.256 billion DOGE are issued each year due to the fixed block reward, resulting in a steadily reducing rate of inflation over time.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Premine: At launch, there were no special preallocations or presale. DOGE was distributed purely through mining from day one.
- Distribution: All coins are distributed to miners as block rewards. Anyone could, and still can, participate in mining and receive newly minted DOGE.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Tipping: The most popular use for DOGE is tipping content creators online, especially within social media and forums like Reddit and Twitter (X).
- Microtransactions: The low fees and fast confirmation times make Dogecoin appealing for small-value transactions.
- Payments: Some merchants accept DOGE for goods and services, extending its use beyond just internet culture.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized via block rewards, with the continuing issuance offering ongoing motivation to secure the network.
- Community Engagement: The Dogecoin community drives utility through charity drives, events (like sponsoring sports teams), and tipping.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- No Protocol Lock-Up: Dogecoin does not natively support any coin lock-up mechanism at the protocol level. There are no vesting contracts, staking, or timelocks built into standard DOGE issuance or user balances.
- No Vesting or Reserved Allocations: From inception, DOGE has always been freely circulating and immediately accessible upon mining.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Availability: All newly mined DOGE is available instantly to miners without delay or time-based unlocking. There are no scheduled unlocks or cliffs in the Dogecoin economic model.
Summary Table
|Parameter
|Description
|Issuance Type
|Proof-of-Work mining (Scrypt algorithm)
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block (1 block/minute)
|Supply Cap
|None (Inflationary with fixed annual issuance)
|Distribution
|100% to miners, no pre-mine/pre-sale
|Usage
|Tipping, microtransactions, retail payments
|Incentives
|Mining rewards, community engagement, charitable events
|Lock-Up
|None (immediate liquidity on issuance)
|Unlocking
|No vesting; all mined coins unlocked instantaneously
Historical Context and Future Implications
Dogecoin’s inflationary approach was designed to encourage spending and tipping, rather than hoarding. Over time, the relative inflation rate decreases as the supply grows, but the absolute annual increase remains constant. This positions DOGE distinctly against deflationary assets like Bitcoin. The absence of lock-ups, vesting, or complex allocation mechanisms makes Dogecoin economically simple and highly liquid, supporting its role as a fun, community-driven medium of exchange rather than a speculative store of value.
Potential Scenarios:
- The stable, predictable issuance keeps mining incentives aligned and supports network security.
- The lack of lock-ups and vesting enables immediate fluidity, preventing centralization of supply and reducing manipulation risks.
Counterpoints:
- The inflationary design may deter those seeking store-of-value assets but fosters constant utility and circulation.
- No built-in incentive mechanisms for staking or similar features might limit additional network engagement layers seen in newer protocols.
In summary, Dogecoin’s token economics emphasize simplicity, liquidity, and community empowerment, with ongoing inflation and no engineered scarcity, supporting its role as an accessible digital currency for everyday use.
ドージコイン (DOGE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ドージコイン (DOGE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DOGE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DOGE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DOGE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DOGE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ドージコイン (DOGE) 価格履歴
DOGE の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
DOGE 価格予測
DOGE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DOGE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
