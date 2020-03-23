ソラナ (SOL) トケノミクス
ソラナ (SOL) 情報
"2017年後半に元クアルコム、インテル、Dropboxのエンジニアによって設立されたSolanaは、分散化やセキュリティを犠牲にすることなくスケーラビリティを提供することに焦点を当てたシングルチェーン、委任型Proof-of-Stakeプロトコルです。Solanaのスケーリングソリューションの中核はProof-of-History（PoH）と名付けられた分散時計で、単一で信頼できる時間の源がない分散ネットワークで時間の問題を解決するために構築されています。Solanaの特徴は以下の通りです。 - スケーラビリティ。Solanaは1秒間に5万件以上のトランザクションをサポートし、ブロックタイムは400ミリ秒を維持します。 - 非中央集権化。Turbineブロックプロパゲーションプロトコルを使用することで、パフォーマンスとスケーラビリティを維持しながら、数千のノードをサポートすることができます。 -安価な実行コストネットワーク上の取引コストは、100万トランザクションで10米ドルと試算されています。"
ソラナ (SOL) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ソラナ (SOL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ソラナ (SOL) の詳細なトークン構造
SOL トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Issuance Mechanism
Solana’s native token, SOL, is both inflationary and deflationary over time:
- Initial Issuance: When Solana launched its Mainnet Beta in March 2020, the initial inflation rate was set at 8.0% annually (February 2021).
- Disinflation Schedule: The protocol employs a disinflation rate of -15%, reducing annual token issuance every year until a long-term steady-state inflation rate of 1.5% is achieved.
- Reward Distribution: Most newly issued SOL is distributed to validators and delegators as staking rewards, incentivizing network security and participation. These rewards also include a proportion of transaction fees.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of all transaction fees is burned (destroyed), introducing a deflationary aspect to the token economics.
- No Continuous Manual Emissions: There is no fixed hard cap in the manner of Bitcoin; however, strictly speaking, token supply expands predictably per the inflation schedule, and validator/delegator rewards are the primary issuance pathway.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial token supply was distributed through a combination of private sales, public auctions, team/foundation allocations, and a large community fund. As of the launch and later, allocations were as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Allocation (SOL)
|% of Initial Supply
|Lock-up/Vesting
|Seed Round Investors
|~16.23 million
|~3.25%
|Yes
|Founding Sale
|~12.47 million
|~2.50%
|Yes
|Validator Sale
|~13.33 million
|~2.67%
|Yes
|Strategic Sale
|~64.43 million
|~12.89%
|Yes
|Coinlist Auction Sale
|~25.54 million
|~5.12%
|Yes
|Team
|~63.95 million
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at TGE, rest monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~52.30 million
|~10.46%
|Staged
|Community Reserve Fund
|~194.45 million
|~38.89%
|Staged
|FTX/Alameda Estate
|(varied)
|(see below)
|Yes
- Note: These numbers are based on initial allocations and may vary as tokens are unlocked or transferred over time.
Major Unlock Schedules and Market Impact
- Monthly Linear Unlocks: Key allocations, especially to Alameda, FTX, and others, followed monthly linear unlocks starting from 2021, extending through 2028.
- Large Unlock Events in 2025: Major batches (e.g., ~69 million SOL slated for March and May 2025) will fully unlock, potentially impacting liquidity.
- Team & Foundation: 50% of founders' tokens unlocked at launch, with the rest vesting monthly over two years.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SOL serves as the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, underpinning various vital activities:
1. Transaction Fees
- All on-chain transactions and smart contract executions are paid in SOL.
- Transaction fees consist of a base fee (per signature) and a dynamic fee based on computing resources.
- “Prioritization fees” can be added to speed up transaction processing.
2. Staking and Network Security
- Token holders can stake SOL directly (as validators) or delegate to existing validators.
- Staking is rewarded via inflationary issuance and a share of transaction fees.
- Validators can set their own commission rates.
3. Ecosystem Incentives
- Grants, hackathons, and bug bounties are paid in SOL.
- Solana Foundation runs multiple programs (e.g., AI grants) that pay out in SOL.
- Stake pools allow for decentralized staking management.
4. Governance
- Solana's governance is validator-centric; validators initiate on-chain votes through vote-escrowed tokens (not direct SOL voting).
- Community and ecosystem proposals (feature upgrades, treasury spend, etc.) are implemented via validator consensus.
Lock-up Mechanism and Unlocking Schedule
- Seed/Strategic/Team Investors: Subject to multi-year vesting with varying cliffs and linear monthly unlocks.
- Foundation/Community Fund: The foundation committed to not distributing more than 8 million SOL/month for the end of 2020; unlocks are managed to avoid major market shocks.
- FTX/Alameda/Other Parties: Some tokens remained locked for years, with linear monthly or periodic full unlocks scheduled through 2028.
- Major Unlocks:
- 645,000 SOL/month (from 2021–2027) from foundation deals.
- 7.5 million SOL in March 2025 and 61.85 million SOL in May 2025 (from agreements with Alameda/FTX) will fully unlock in one batch, representing significant supply shocks.
Circulating Supply and Staking
- As of late 2022, ~77% of all available SOL was staked.
- Market dynamics are influenced by staking, as unstaked supply increases or decreases liquidity in the markets. For example, a ~24% increase in unstaked supply was anticipated during the FTX meltdown event.
- Staking rewards and validator yields draw from both inflation and fees.
Summary Table: Key SOL Tokenomics Aspects
|Aspect
|Detail
|Issuance
|8% initial inflation, -15% disinflation per year, long-term steady at 1.5%
|Allocation
|Team/foundation: ~23%, Community Fund: ~39%, Sales/Investors: ~38%, strict vesting/lockups
|Incentives
|Staking, validator yields, transaction fee burns, bug bounties, ecosystem grants
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, rewards, governance (validators), decentralized programs
|Lock-ups
|Multi-year linear unlocks, major cliffs (2025 and beyond), foundation supply throttling
|Unlock Timeline
|Monthly linear (2021–2028), major full unlocks in 2025 and 2028
Closing Thoughts
Solana’s tokenomics were designed for robust network security, gradual decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem growth:
- The staged, multi-year unlock mechanism with occasional large supply cliffs (notably in 2025) aims to limit immediate sell pressure.
- The inflation schedule and fee-burning reduce long-term dilution and anchor staking incentives.
- High staking rates secure the network and dilute speculative trading supply.
- Community and developer grants keep ecosystem incentives aligned with Solana’s growth.
Potential risks include volatility during large unlock events and changes in staking participation which could impact yields and network security. Overall, Solana’s approach balances rapid early capital deployment with sustained, incentive-aligned growth.
ソラナ (SOL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ソラナ (SOL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SOL トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SOL トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SOL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SOL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
