イーサリアム (ETH) トケノミクス
イーサリアム (ETH) 情報
イーサリアムは、スマートコントラクト（ダウンタイム、検閲、不正、第三者の干渉を受けることなく、プログラム通りに動作するアプリケーション）を実行する分散型プラットフォームである。
イーサリアム (ETH) トケノミクス & 価格分析
イーサリアム (ETH) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
イーサリアム (ETH) の詳細なトークン構造
ETH トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Issuance Mechanism
Ethereum's issuance model has evolved significantly:
- Original Model: At launch (2015), Ethereum distributed ETH through a public crowd sale, allocating the initial supply to contributors, the Ethereum Foundation, and early project participants.
- Proof-of-Work (PoW) Era: ETH was issued as a block reward to miners, with the reward rate periodically reduced via protocol upgrades.
- Post EIP-1559 (August 2021): EIP-1559 introduced a base fee burn mechanism, which removes a portion of transaction fees from circulation, reducing effective network issuance and turning ETH into a deflationary or near-zero inflation asset during periods of high network activity.
- Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Era (since September 2022, "The Merge"): New ETH issuance is linked to the amount staked and serves as rewards to network validators, replacing mining. Annualized net ETH issuance has dropped dramatically, often trending toward 0% or deflation, as observed in the months following EIP-1559 and The Merge, where periods even saw negative net issuance due to high burn rates.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocation
- Crowdsale Participants: The majority of the genesis ETH supply came from those who bought in the 2014 public crowd sale.
- Ethereum Foundation and Early Contributors: A minority portion (about 16.7%) was allocated to the foundation and a smaller share to early developers and contributors. Unlike many blockchain launches, there was no substantial lock-up or long-term vesting for the crowdsale allocation—most ETH was liquid from genesis.
There are no recurring large-scale platform allocations; all subsequent ETH is issued via consensus as rewards to validators (formerly miners).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ETH is the native token and has multiple core uses:
- Gas Fees: ETH is the sole token accepted to pay transaction and contract execution fees on Ethereum.
- Staking: On PoS-Ethereum, validators must lock up (stake) ETH to participate in block production and earn rewards.
- Collateral and Financial Primitives: ETH is widely adopted in DeFi as base-layer collateral, a medium of exchange, and a reserve for ecosystem tokens.
- Ecosystem Alignment: ETH is used in protocol funding, securing the chain, governance indirectly (via staked economic security), and network DAOs.
Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock-Up: Validators must lock up a minimum of 32 ETH to run a full validator node. Staked ETH can only be withdrawn after a withdrawal is requested, subject to an exit queue and, until the Shanghai Upgrade (April 2023), was non-withdrawable.
- Unlocking Events: There were no major protocol-wide unlocking events for ETH, aside from phased withdrawability for staked ETH following the Shanghai upgrade. Pre-staking era ETH had no protocol-enforced vesting or lockups.
Staking Unlocking (Shanghai Upgrade, 2023):
- Timeline: Until April 2023, staked ETH and staking rewards could not be withdrawn. After the Shanghai upgrade, users could exit staking and begin withdrawing their rewards and principal, with withdrawals throttled by a network-controlled exit queue to ensure stability.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism / Details
|Issuance
|PoW block rewards → EIP-1559 burns → PoS validator rewards; declining net supply, sometimes deflationary
|Initial Allocation
|Public sale, foundation, early developers; no long-term vesting or lockup
|Usage / Incentives
|Gas fees, staking rewards, DeFi collateral, DAOs, protocol alignment
|Lock-Up Mechanism
|Staking requires 32 ETH locked (validators); withdrawals activated post-Shanghai
|Major Unlock Events
|Only for staked ETH, post-Shanghai upgrade (April 2023), staggered via exit queue
Concluding Remarks
Ethereum's token economics are uniquely dynamic. Key innovations like EIP-1559 and PoS have transformed ETH into a potentially deflationary asset and ensured that incentives are tightly aligned with both network security and participant engagement. Ethereum's lack of significant lockups or vesting from launch has resulted in a highly liquid and broadly distributed token supply, while staking mechanisms now provide new forms of economic participation and reward. Decentralization and adaptability remain central to Ethereum's economic architecture and future roadmap.
イーサリアム (ETH) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
イーサリアム (ETH) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ETH トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ETH トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ETH のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ETH トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ETH の購入方法
イーサリアム (ETH) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、ETH を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
イーサリアム (ETH) 価格履歴
ETH の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
ETH 価格予測
ETH の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ETH 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。