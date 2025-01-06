Seraph (SERAPH) tokenomikai adatai
Seraph (SERAPH) tokennel kapcsolatos információk
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph (SERAPH) tokenomika és árelemzés
Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Seraph (SERAPH) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.
A(z) Seraph (SERAPH) token mélyreható struktúrája
Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) SERAPH tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.
Seraph ($SERAPH) is the native token of the Seraph blockchain-based RPG ecosystem, designed to power in-game activities, incentivize community participation, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025, coinciding with the start of Genesis Season 1. This event marked the initial distribution and integration of the token into the game’s economy and reward systems.
- Total Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens were created at TGE.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Community Airdrops & Incentives
|40.5%
|Rewards for NFT holders, active players, and ongoing incentive programs
|(Other categories not fully disclosed in available data)
|-
|-
- Community Focus: Over 40% of the total supply is dedicated to community airdrops and incentives, reflecting a strong emphasis on player engagement and ecosystem growth.
- In-Game Rewards: Tokens are distributed for in-game achievements, such as ladder rankings, dungeon participation, and special events.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SERAPH tokens serve multiple purposes within the Seraph ecosystem:
- Unlocking Features: Used to access special game features, dungeons, and events.
- Crafting and Upgrades: Required for crafting items, reforging NFT equipment, and revealing attributes of NFT drops.
- Marketplace Utility: Used for buying, selling, and trading in-game assets and NFTs.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in community governance, influencing game development and ecosystem direction.
- Event Participation: Used to enter special events (e.g., Soul Spar, Equipment of Seraph NFT drops) and to mint dungeon keys.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting and Lockups: While the precise vesting schedules and lockup details for all allocation categories are not fully disclosed in the available data, it is standard for such projects to implement multi-year vesting for team, advisor, and foundation allocations to ensure long-term alignment.
- In-Game Locking: Some in-game activities may require tokens to be locked or staked to participate in exclusive content or governance.
Unlocking Time
- Community and Player Rewards: Distributed on an ongoing basis through gameplay, events, and incentive programs.
- Seasonal Events: Special unlocks and distributions occur during major game seasons and events (e.g., Season 1, Season 2).
- Treasury and Other Allocations: Unlocking schedules for non-community allocations (e.g., team, advisors) are not fully detailed in public sources as of the latest available data.
Key Observations and Implications
- Strong Community Incentives: The large allocation to community rewards is designed to foster sustained player engagement and ecosystem growth.
- Player-Driven Economy: The integration of SERAPH into core gameplay loops (crafting, upgrading, governance) ensures that the token remains central to the player experience.
- Early Volatility and Stabilization: Post-TGE, SERAPH experienced typical price volatility, stabilizing around a key support level, with robust trading volume and market cap growth.
- Ongoing Evolution: As the ecosystem matures, further details on vesting, lockups, and governance participation are expected to be released, supporting transparency and long-term trust.
References for Further Reading
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Tokenomics
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Governance System
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Player Roles & Behaviours
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Equipment of Seraph NFT
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Soul Spars
Limitations
- Some details, such as the full breakdown of all allocation categories and precise vesting/unlocking schedules for non-community allocations, are not fully disclosed in public sources as of the latest available data. Future updates from the Seraph team may provide additional transparency.
Summary:
Seraph’s token economics are designed to prioritize community engagement, in-game utility, and long-term sustainability. The token’s integration into gameplay, governance, and rewards systems underpins a player-driven, evolving Web3 gaming ecosystem.
Seraph (SERAPH) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek
A(z) Seraph (SERAPH) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.
Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:
Teljes tokenszám:
A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó SERAPH tokenek maximális száma.
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.
Max. tokenszám:
Az összes létező SERAPH token felső határa.
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.
Inflációs ráta:
Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.
Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?
Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.
Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.
Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.
Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.
Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) SERAPH tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) SERAPH token élő árfolyamát!
A(z) SERAPH vásárlásának módja
Szívesen kiegészítenéd a portfóliódat a(z) Seraph (SERAPH) tokennel? A MEXC különféle módokat, többek között hitelkártyát, banki utalást és P2P-kereskedést támogat a(z) SERAPH megvásárlásához. A MEXC platformon egyszerű és biztonságos a kriptovaluta-vásárlás, függetlenül attól, hogy még kezdő vagy már egészen profi vagy.
Seraph (SERAPH) árelőzményei
A felhasználók a(z) SERAPH árelőzményeinek áttekintésével átláthatják a korábbi piaci mozgásokat, a főbb támogatási/ellenállási szinteket, valamint a volatilitási mintázatokat. Az árelőzmények szerves részét képezik az árelőrejelzésnek és a technikai elemzésnek, függetlenül attól, hogy minden idők csúcspontját szeretnéd-e megismerni, vagy trendeket próbálsz azonosítani.
SERAPH árelőrejelzése
Tudni akarod, milyen mozgások várhatók a(z) SERAPH kapcsán? SERAPH-árelőrejelzési oldalunk a piaci hangulatra, a korábbi trendekre és a technikai mutatókra egyaránt kiterjed, hogy előrejelzési célú áttekintést nyújtson a témában.
Miért érdemes a MEXC platformot választani?
A MEXC a világ egyik legnépszerűbb kriptovaluta-tőzsdéje, amelynek világszerte felhasználók milliói szavaznak bizalmat. A MEXC a kriptovaluta-kereskedés legegyszerűbb módját kínálja kezdőknek és profiknak egyaránt.
Jogi nyilatkozat
Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.
Seraph vásárlása (SERAPH)
Összeg
1 SERAPH = 0.19043 USD