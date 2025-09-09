2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Best New Coins for Exponential Returns

Best New Coins for Exponential Returns

The post Best New Coins for Exponential Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next major crypto opportunity is right in front of you, waiting to be seized before the crowd catches on? In a market where timing defines profit, investors are hunting for the best new coins for exponential returns. Three names stand out in today’s conversation: Sui, Hedera, and the explosive BullZilla Presale. While Sui and Hedera deliver infrastructure, scalability, and real-world partnerships, Bull Zilla is rewriting the early-stage playbook with an aggressive presale structure. For investors ready to act quickly, every 48-hour cycle, or each $100,000 milestone, unlocks a new price surge. This comparative look examines each project’s current standing, growth metrics, and future potential. Let’s see why these three contenders are at the heart of discussions about the best new coins for exponential returns in 2025. Sui (SUI): Object-Centric Innovation SUI trades around $3.40 USD, up ~1.2% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $12.2 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $740 million. Over the past week, Sui is up 7%, and in the past year, it’s gained more than 250%. Its unique object-centric programming model and ultra-fast finality are pulling developers and institutional players toward its ecosystem. Sui may not deliver overnight 100x jumps, but its steady appreciation and strong fundamentals make it one of the best new coins for exponential returns for investors seeking sustainable, long-term exposure to Layer-1 innovation. Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise Adoption at Scale Hedera trades near $0.2226 USD, with slight 24-hour gains. Its market activity has been relatively steady, consolidating between $0.21–$0.22. Over the past year, HBAR has staged a quiet but notable recovery, with technical analysts eyeing a potential breakout toward $0.40. Its governing council includes major corporations, giving it credibility unmatched by many newer altcoins. Hedera might not match the hype of the next Shiba Inu,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 07:45
Photo Allegedly Shows Birthday Message To Epstein Signed By Trump

Photo Allegedly Shows Birthday Message To Epstein Signed By Trump

The post Photo Allegedly Shows Birthday Message To Epstein Signed By Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A copy of a birthday message allegedly signed by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein was turned over to Congress and published by Democrats on social media on Monday—weeks after Trump denied its existence and filed suit against the Wall Street Journal and its parent company News Corp for libel over a previous report on the letter’s existence. A photo allegedly showing a birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly signed by Donald Trump was published by House Democrats and the Wall Street Journal. Getty Images Key Facts Democrats on the House Oversight Committee published a photo to X on Monday, claiming, “HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.” The Wall Street Journal also published a copy of the alleged letter from the president, noting that lawyers for Epstein’s estate turned over the letter to Congress. The Journal first reported on the letter in July, sparking a denial and lawsuit from Trump. Forbes has reached out to the House Oversight Committee for further comment. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/08/photo-allegedly-showing-birthday-message-to-epstein-signed-by-trump-given-to-congress/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 07:43
ZachXBT: Aqua suspected of Rug Pull, involving approximately $4.65 million SOL

ZachXBT: Aqua suspected of Rug Pull, involving approximately $4.65 million SOL

PANews reported on September 9th that on-chain investigator ZachXBT published a post early this morning alleging that the Solana project Aqua is suspected of absconding with funds totaling approximately 21,770 SOL (approximately $4.65 million). The project had previously been promoted by Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, Dialect, and several influencers. A few hours ago, the funds were split into four parts and transferred through an intermediate address before being transferred to multiple instant exchanges. The Aqua team has now disabled comments on all posts on the X platform.
PANews 2025/09/09 07:43
Ethereum sees $912 million outflow; XRP and Solana shines

Ethereum sees $912 million outflow; XRP and Solana shines

The post Ethereum sees $912 million outflow; XRP and Solana shines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investment activity in crypto funds slowed sharply for the week ending Sept. 6, with total outflows reaching $352 million despite US economic indicators pointing toward conditions that usually encourage risk-taking, according to CoinShares‘ latest report. James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, said weaker employment numbers and growing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September should have acted as tailwinds. Instead, they coincided with a 27% drop in weekly trading volumes, signaling that investors were less willing to commit new capital to digital assets. Despite the downturn, longer-term market sentiment remains positive. According to CoinShares, year-to-date inflows stand at $35.2 billion on an annualized basis, putting the market 4.2% ahead of last year’s full-year total of $48.5 billion. Ethereum outflows dominate While Bitcoin products managed to pull in $524 million last week, the overall market picture was dominated by Ethereum’s struggles. According to CoinShares, investors removed $912 million from ETH-linked products, extending a pattern of daily withdrawals across multiple issuers for seven consecutive days. This setback reflects the slowing sentiment surrounding the digital asset, even as its inflows for the year remain robust at $11.2 billion. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Crypto Assets Weekly Flow for Week Ending Sept. 6 (Source: CoinShares) In contrast, other major altcoins, such as XRP and Solana, continued to attract steady interest, showing that institutional investors’ appetite remains large for these products. During the reporting period, Solana logged $16.1 million in weekly inflows, marking its 21st straight positive week and bringing the year’s total to $1.16 billion. Conversely, XRP-focused funds added $14.7 million in fresh capital, pushing their 2025 inflows to $1.22 billion. Analysts link this consistent activity to speculation…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 07:42
Ledger CTO urges users to check crypto onchain transactions amid supply chain attack

Ledger CTO urges users to check crypto onchain transactions amid supply chain attack

The post Ledger CTO urges users to check crypto onchain transactions amid supply chain attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ledger CTO urged hardware wallet users to verify every transaction amid a large-scale supply chain attack. Analysts warned software wallet users to avoid onchain transactions as malicious code spreads through NPM. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned on X of a large-scale supply chain attack after the NPM account of a reputable developer was compromised. 🚨 There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk. The malicious payload works… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) September 8, 2025 He said malicious packages, downloaded more than 1 billion times, contain code that swaps crypto addresses to steal funds. Guillemet advised hardware wallet users to verify every transaction before signing, stressing that they remain safe if careful. Ledger CTO further emphasized that those relying on software wallets face greater risks and should avoid onchain transactions until the situation is resolved. He also warned that the attack could potentially affect all chains. A Substack report said the author of the compromised account is actively working with the NPM security team to resolve the issue, with most of the malicious code already removed. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ledger-cto-check-onchain-transactions/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 07:39
ETHZilla’s Ethereum Balance Grows to $500M, CEO Change Announced

ETHZilla’s Ethereum Balance Grows to $500M, CEO Change Announced

ETHZilla holds 102,246 ETH, valued at $443 million, and $213 million in cash equivalents. ETHZilla secures $80M financing from Cumberland, collateralized by ETH. The company’s stock buyback program has repurchased 2.2 million shares. McAndrew Rudisill replaces Blair Jordan as ETHZilla’s new CEO effective Sept. 4. ETHZilla Corporation has rapidly grown its Ethereum (ETH) treasury to [...] The post ETHZilla’s Ethereum Balance Grows to $500M, CEO Change Announced appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/09 07:38
XRP Set to Lead Altcoin Boom With Explosive $9.69 Target

XRP Set to Lead Altcoin Boom With Explosive $9.69 Target

The post XRP Set to Lead Altcoin Boom With Explosive $9.69 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 07:38
Canaan Technology produced 98 bitcoins in August, bringing its total reserves to 1,547.

Canaan Technology produced 98 bitcoins in August, bringing its total reserves to 1,547.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to PRNewswire , Canaan Inc. released its August Bitcoin mining results, reporting 98 bitcoins produced, a 10% month-over-month increase, and an increase in its Bitcoin reserves to 1,547 . By the end of August , the company's global deployed hashrate reached 8.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) , and the total hashrate is expected to exceed 10 EH/s once all equipment is fully installed. The company is expanding its mining operations in the United States, Southeast Asia, and Ethiopia, and has partnered with Bitfury and Luxor to boost ASIC mining machine sales and miner financing.
PANews 2025/09/09 07:37
Polkadot (DOT) Rose 5.2%, Leading Index Higher

Polkadot (DOT) Rose 5.2%, Leading Index Higher

The post Polkadot (DOT) Rose 5.2%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4093.61, up 1.8% (+71.58) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Sixteen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: DOT (+5.2%) and SOL (+4.5%). Laggards: BCH (-3.0%) and POL (-1.4%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/08/coindesk-20-performance-update-polkadot-dot-rose-5-2-leading-index-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 07:35
H100 Group raises approximately SEK 10 million through private placement

H100 Group raises approximately SEK 10 million through private placement

PANews reported on September 9th that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced the completion of a private placement, issuing approximately 1.79 million new shares to the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund at a price of SEK 5.58 per share, raising approximately SEK 10 million (nearly US$1.07 million). The company stated that the price of the additional offering was determined through consultation with investors, and that the proceeds will be used to enhance capital flexibility. Existing shareholders were not given pre-emptive rights in the additional offering.
PANews 2025/09/09 07:33
