S (S) tokenomikai adatai

Alapvető elemzési és valós idejű piaci adatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) S (S) kapcsán többek között a tokenkészlet és az elosztási modell vonatkozásában.
S (S) tokennel kapcsolatos információk

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

Hivatalos webhely:
https://www.soniclabs.com/
Fehér könyv:
https://www.soniclabs.com/litepaper
Block Explorer:
https://sonicscan.org/

S (S) tokenomika és árelemzés

Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) S (S) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.

Piaci tőkeérték:
$ 866.88M
$ 866.88M$ 866.88M
Teljes tokenszám:
$ 3.22B
$ 3.22B$ 3.22B
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
$ 2.88B
$ 2.88B$ 2.88B
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
$ 970.01M
$ 970.01M$ 970.01M
Minden idők csúcspontja:
$ 0.99
$ 0.99$ 0.99
Minden idők mélypontja:
$ 0.2501575255620664
$ 0.2501575255620664$ 0.2501575255620664
Jelenlegi ár:
$ 0.301
$ 0.301$ 0.301

A(z) S (S) token mélyreható struktúrája

Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) S tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.

Sonic (S), formerly known as Fantom (FTM), underwent a comprehensive tokenomics overhaul with its mainnet launch in December 2024. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tabular summaries where appropriate.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 3.175 billion S tokens, matching the total supply of FTM at the time of migration.
  • Migration: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio. For the first 90 days post-launch, swaps are bi-directional; after that, only FTM→S swaps are allowed.
  • Inflation:
    • For the first four years, block rewards for Sonic validators are funded by migrating the remaining FTM block rewards from Opera, not by minting new S tokens.
    • After four years, new S tokens are minted at an annual rate of 1.75% for validator rewards.
    • Six months after launch, an additional 1.5% of the initial supply is minted annually for six years to fund ecosystem growth, with unused tokens burned each year.
  • Airdrop: Six months after launch, 6% of the initial supply is minted for airdrops to users and builders, with a burn mechanism for early claims.
Issuance EventAmount/RateTiming/DurationNotes
Initial Supply3.175 billion SAt launchMatches FTM supply
FTM→S Migration1:1 ratioFirst 90 days (bi-dir)Then one-way only
Block Rewards~70M S/year (2.21%)First 4 yearsFrom migrated FTM rewards
Ecosystem Growth Mint1.5%/year (47.6M S)Years 0.5–6.5Unused tokens burned annually
Airdrop Mint6% (190.5M S)6 months after launchLinear vesting, burn for early unlocks
Post-4yr Block Mint1.75%/yearAfter year 4For validator rewards

Allocation Mechanism

  • Migration: All FTM holders can convert to S at 1:1.
  • Airdrop: 190.5M S (6%) for users, developers, and loyal Opera users, with a linear vesting schedule and burn penalty for early claims.
  • Innovator Fund: Up to 200M S allocated from the treasury to incentivize app and infrastructure migration.
  • Ongoing Funding: 1.5% of supply minted annually for six years for ecosystem growth, marketing, and onboarding.
Allocation CategoryAmount/ShareDetails/Notes
FTM Migration~91%+All FTM holders eligible
Airdrop6%Linear vesting, burn for early unlocks
Innovator FundUp to 200M SFor app migration and ecosystem development
Ecosystem Growth1.5%/year (6 yrs)Unused tokens burned

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: S is used to pay for all network transactions.
  • Staking: Minimum 1 S to stake; 50,000 S to run a validator.
  • Governance: S holders can participate in protocol governance.
  • Fee Monetization (FeeM): Up to 90% of transaction fees are distributed to dApps that opt in; non-participating dApps see 50% of fees burned.
  • Airdrop Points: Users and developers earn points for activity, redeemable for S in airdrop campaigns.
  • Developer Incentives: Programs like the Innovator Fund and Gas Monetization reward ecosystem growth.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: 14-day withdrawal period for staked S.
  • Airdrop Vesting: 25% of airdrop S unlocked at TGE, 75% vests linearly over 9 months as ERC-1155 NFT positions. Early claims incur a burn penalty.
  • Migration Lock: For staked FTM, a 24-hour withdrawal period before bridging to Sonic.
MechanismLock/Unlock Details
Staking14-day withdrawal period
Airdrop25% TGE, 75% linear vesting (9 months), burn for early unlock
Migration24-hour withdrawal for staked FTM

Airdrop Burn Table (Example)

Claim Time (Months)% Unlocked% Burned (of vested)
025%75%
350%50%
675%25%
9100%0%

Additional Notes

  • Burn Mechanisms:
    • 50% of transaction fees on non-FeeM dApps are burned.
    • Unused ecosystem growth tokens are burned annually.
    • Early airdrop claims result in burned tokens.
  • Maximum Expansion: S token supply expansion is capped at 15% until 2031 (excluding block rewards), with multiple burn mechanisms to reduce actual inflation.
  • Validator Rewards: For the first four years, rewards are paid from migrated FTM block rewards, not new S minting.

Summary Table

FeatureDetails
Initial Supply3.175B S (matches FTM)
Migration1:1 FTM→S, 90 days bi-directional, then one-way
Inflation0% (4 yrs, block rewards from FTM), then 1.75%/yr for validators, 1.5%/yr for growth
Airdrop6% of supply, linear vesting, burn for early unlock
Staking1 S min stake, 50,000 S min validator, 14-day withdrawal
Fee MonetizationUp to 90% of fees to dApps, 50% burn on non-participants
Burn MechanismsFee burn, airdrop burn, unused growth tokens burned
GovernanceS holders participate in protocol decisions
UnlockingAirdrop: 25% TGE, 75% over 9 months, burn for early claim

References for Further Reading

  • Sonic Litepaper
  • Sonic Documentation: S Token
  • Migration Guide
  • Airdrop Details
  • Fee Monetization

Sonic’s tokenomics are designed to balance ecosystem growth, user and developer incentives, and long-term sustainability through a combination of controlled inflation, robust burn mechanisms, and innovative reward structures. The migration from FTM to S is structured to ensure a smooth transition, with clear timelines and mechanisms for both users and developers.

S (S) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek

A(z) S (S) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.

Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:

Teljes tokenszám:

A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó S tokenek maximális száma.

Keringésben lévő tokenszám:

A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.

Max. tokenszám:

Az összes létező S token felső határa.

FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):

Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.

Inflációs ráta:

Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.

Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?

Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.

Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.

Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.

Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.

Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) S tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) S token élő árfolyamát!

Jogi nyilatkozat

Az ezen az oldalon található tokenomikai adatok külső forrásokból származnak. A MEXC nem garantálja az információk pontosságát. Arra kérünk, hogy befektetés előtt végezz alapos háttérkutatást.