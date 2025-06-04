قیمت TOKERO (TOKERO)
قیمت لحظه ای TOKERO (TOKERO) امروز معادل 0.151289 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 11.50M USD است. قیمت TOKERO به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی TOKERO در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل -- USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت TOKERO در طول روز -13.10%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 76.00M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای TOKERO به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت TOKERO است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت TOKERO به USD به میزان $ -0.0228086867713336 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت TOKERO به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت TOKERO به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت TOKERO به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.0228086867713336
|-13.10%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|--
|60 روز
|$ 0
|--
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت TOKERO را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+0.55%
-13.10%
-36.82%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 TOKERO به VND
₫3,981.170035
|1 TOKERO به AUD
A$0.23298506
|1 TOKERO به GBP
￡0.11044097
|1 TOKERO به EUR
€0.13162143
|1 TOKERO به USD
$0.151289
|1 TOKERO به MYR
RM0.64146536
|1 TOKERO به TRY
₺5.91993857
|1 TOKERO به JPY
¥21.76443554
|1 TOKERO به RUB
₽11.94729233
|1 TOKERO به INR
₹12.95941574
|1 TOKERO به IDR
Rp2,480.14714416
|1 TOKERO به KRW
₩207.52917286
|1 TOKERO به PHP
₱8.43436175
|1 TOKERO به EGP
￡E.7.51452463
|1 TOKERO به BRL
R$0.85175707
|1 TOKERO به CAD
C$0.20726593
|1 TOKERO به BDT
৳18.51172204
|1 TOKERO به NGN
₦239.38004603
|1 TOKERO به UAH
₴6.29210951
|1 TOKERO به VES
Bs14.523744
|1 TOKERO به PKR
Rs42.88135416
|1 TOKERO به KZT
₸77.58402498
|1 TOKERO به THB
฿4.92899562
|1 TOKERO به TWD
NT$4.53564422
|1 TOKERO به AED
د.إ0.55523063
|1 TOKERO به CHF
Fr0.12405698
|1 TOKERO به HKD
HK$1.18610576
|1 TOKERO به MAD
.د.م1.3918588
|1 TOKERO به MXN
$2.90777458