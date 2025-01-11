قیمت Polkarare (PRARE)
قیمت لحظه ای Polkarare (PRARE) امروز معادل 0.00138882 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 70.88K USD است. قیمت PRARE به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Polkarare در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 30.30 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Polkarare در طول روز +4.58%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 51.05M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای PRARE به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت PRARE است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Polkarare به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Polkarare به USD به میزان $ -0.0003384605 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Polkarare به USD به میزان $ -0.0005350610 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Polkarare به USD به میزان $ -0.001380149116935812 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ 0
|+4.58%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0003384605
|-24.37%
|60 روز
|$ -0.0005350610
|-38.52%
|90 روز
|$ -0.001380149116935812
|-49.84%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Polkarare را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.00%
+4.58%
+15.29%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 PRARE به AUD
A$0.0022498884
|1 PRARE به GBP
￡0.0011249442
|1 PRARE به EUR
€0.0013471554
|1 PRARE به USD
$0.00138882
|1 PRARE به MYR
RM0.0062358018
|1 PRARE به TRY
₺0.049164228
|1 PRARE به JPY
¥0.2189752494
|1 PRARE به RUB
₽0.143256783
|1 PRARE به INR
₹0.1196746194
|1 PRARE به IDR
Rp22.7675373408
|1 PRARE به PHP
₱0.08194038
|1 PRARE به EGP
￡E.0.070204851
|1 PRARE به BRL
R$0.0084995784
|1 PRARE به CAD
C$0.0019999008
|1 PRARE به BDT
৳0.1694082636
|1 PRARE به NGN
₦2.1531987516
|1 PRARE به UAH
₴0.0589831854
|1 PRARE به VES
Bs0.07360746
|1 PRARE به PKR
Rs0.3884807304
|1 PRARE به KZT
₸0.7363801404
|1 PRARE به THB
฿0.0481642776
|1 PRARE به TWD
NT$0.0459838302
|1 PRARE به CHF
Fr0.0012638262
|1 PRARE به HKD
HK$0.0108050196
|1 PRARE به MAD
.د.م0.0140131938