WOLF Price Today

The live WOLF (WOLF) price today is $ 0.00762693, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00762693 per WOLF.

WOLF currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,622,599, with a circulating supply of 999.98M WOLF. During the last 24 hours, WOLF traded between $ 0.00738904 (low) and $ 0.00768788 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04783106, while the all-time low was $ 0.00285343.

In short-term performance, WOLF moved -0.20% in the last hour and +2.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.86K.

WOLF (WOLF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.62M$ 7.62M $ 7.62M Volume (24H) $ 7.86K$ 7.86K $ 7.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.62M$ 7.62M $ 7.62M Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,978,220.843578 999,978,220.843578 999,978,220.843578

The current Market Cap of WOLF is $ 7.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.86K. The circulating supply of WOLF is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999978220.843578. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.62M.