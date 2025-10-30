What is Swarm Network (TRUTH)

A Multi-Agent Collaboration Framework that enables decentralized, autonomous collaboration between AI-Agent Clusters at scale. Our platform provides no-code tools for creating, managing, and scaling intelligent agents and clusters that work together to perform tasks, lowering the barrier to entry for anyone looking to harness the power of AI agents.

The live TRUTH price in USD is 0.01277 USD. The market cap for TRUTH is $ 26.63M USD. The circulating supply of TRUTH is 2.09B USD. TRUTH achieved an ATH price of 0.020167043509271197 USD. TRUTH saw an ATL price of 0.010282833131671878 USD. The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TRUTH is $ 134.77K USD.

