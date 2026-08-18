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The live Tether Gold price today is 4,381.62 GBP.GOLD(XAUT) market cap is 2,685,160,403.07860184 GBP. Track real-time GOLD(XAUT) to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Tether Gold price today is 4,381.62 GBP.GOLD(XAUT) market cap is 2,685,160,403.07860184 GBP. Track real-time GOLD(XAUT) to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About GOLD(XAUT)

GOLD(XAUT) Price Info

What is GOLD(XAUT)

GOLD(XAUT) Whitepaper

GOLD(XAUT) Official Website

GOLD(XAUT) Tokenomics

GOLD(XAUT) Price Forecast

GOLD(XAUT) History

GOLD(XAUT) Buying Guide

GOLD(XAUT)-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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Tether Gold Price(GOLD(XAUT))

1 GOLD(XAUT) to GBP Live Price:

￡3,198.5826
￡3,198.5826￡3,198.5826
-0.58%1D
GBP
Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:55:11 (UTC+8)

Tether Gold Price Today

The live Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) price today is ￡ 4,381.62, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(XAUT) to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4,381.62 per GOLD(XAUT).

Tether Gold currently ranks #34 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.69B, with a circulating supply of 612.82K GOLD(XAUT). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(XAUT) traded between ￡ 4,364.56 (low) and ￡ 4,414.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 4,085.88005539568215, while the all-time low was ￡ 1,028.4841038127.

In short-term performance, GOLD(XAUT) moved -0.05% in the last hour and +0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.07M.

Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Market Information

No.34

￡ 2.69B
￡ 2.69B￡ 2.69B

￡ 1.07M
￡ 1.07M￡ 1.07M

￡ 3.10B
￡ 3.10B￡ 3.10B

612.82K
612.82K 612.82K

707,747.089
707,747.089 707,747.089

0.11%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Tether Gold is ￡ 2.69B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.07M. The circulating supply of GOLD(XAUT) is 612.82K, with a total supply of 707747.089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.10B.

Tether Gold Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 4,364.56
￡ 4,364.56￡ 4,364.56
24H Low
￡ 4,414.7
￡ 4,414.7￡ 4,414.7
24H High

￡ 4,364.56
￡ 4,364.56￡ 4,364.56

￡ 4,414.7
￡ 4,414.7￡ 4,414.7

￡ 4,085.88005539568215
￡ 4,085.88005539568215￡ 4,085.88005539568215

￡ 1,028.4841038127
￡ 1,028.4841038127￡ 1,028.4841038127

-0.05%

-0.58%

+0.91%

+0.91%

Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Tether Gold for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -18.66-0.58%
30 Days￡ +369.01+9.19%
60 Days￡ +233.47+5.62%
90 Days￡ -98.82-2.21%
Tether Gold Price Change Today

Today, GOLD(XAUT) recorded a change of ￡ -18.66 (-0.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Tether Gold 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +369.01 (+9.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Tether Gold 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GOLD(XAUT) saw a change of ￡ +233.47 (+5.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Tether Gold 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -98.82 (-2.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT))?

Check out the Tether Gold Price History page now.

Analysis for Tether Gold

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Tether Gold recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Tether Gold market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the GOLD(XAUT) market: bearish, bullish 25% | bearish 75%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**[Market Structure]** XAUT_USDT is currently displaying highly consistent buy signals on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 4,649.29 sits 54 points below the key pivot level of 4,703.4333 and remains within a buffer zone above the S1 support level at 4,629.9666. The MA group and EMA group are in perfect alignment, with a clear configuration of 7 buys, 0 neutrals, and 0 sells. **[Momentum Status]** The MACD indicator is in a death cross pattern, creating a layered divergence from the bullish signals generated by the moving average system. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral range, and momentum concentration shows a divergent trend between fast and slow indicators. Short-term momentum has not yet resonated with medium- to long-term trend indicators. **[Key Price Levels]** Near-term resistance lies at the key pivot level of 4,703.4333 (54 points above the current price), while the first major resistance level, R1, is positioned at 4,834.7666 (185 points above). On the downside, the S1 support stands at 4,629.9666, just 19 points away from the current price, and the S2 support is located at 4,498.6333, approximately 150 points lower.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Tether Gold's prices?

Tether Gold (XAUT) prices are primarily influenced by:

1. Gold spot prices - XAUT tracks physical gold value
2. Market demand for gold-backed cryptocurrencies
3. Overall crypto market sentiment and volatility
4. Gold market fundamentals (inflation, economic uncertainty)
5. Tether's reputation and trust factors

Why do people want to know Tether Gold's price today?

People want to know Tether Gold (XAUT) price today for several key reasons:

1. Investment decisions - Traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal times
2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' real-time value
3. Market analysis - Price movements help predict future trends
4. Gold exposure - XAUT offers digital access to physical gold without storage concerns
5. Arbitrage opportunities - Price differences across exchanges create profit potential

Price Prediction for Tether Gold

Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GOLD(XAUT) in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Tether Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Tether Gold will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GOLD(XAUT) price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Tether Gold Price Prediction.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital asset issued by Tether, offering the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. Each XAUT token represents ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold, stored in a Swiss vault. This allows users to have the stability of gold while enjoying the flexibility and security of a blockchain-based asset. XAUT operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, ensuring transparency and compatibility with a wide range of services. Typical uses of XAUT include hedging against traditional market volatility, as a store of value, and for transactions where gold as an asset could be beneficial. The supply of XAUT tokens directly corresponds to the amount of physical gold held in the vault.

How to buy & Invest Tether Gold in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Tether Gold? Buying GOLD(XAUT) is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Tether Gold. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Tether Gold will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Guide

What can you do with Tether Gold

Owning Tether Gold allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT))

XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.

Tether Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tether Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tether Gold Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Tokenized Commodities

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tether Gold

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:55:11 (UTC+8)

Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT) USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GOLD(XAUT) with leverage. Explore GOLD(XAUT) USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tether Gold price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GOLD(XAUT)/USDT
￡3201.78
￡3201.78￡3201.78
-0.48%
243.76 (USDT)
GOLD(XAUT)/EUR
￡2,763.415
￡2,763.415￡2,763.415
-0.38%
16.30 (USDT)
GOLD(XAUT)/USD1
￡3,198.349
￡3,198.349￡3,198.349
-0.45%
13.05 (USDT)
GOLD(XAUT)/USDC
￡3,199.079
￡3,199.079￡3,199.079
-0.48%
20.57 (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GOLD(XAUT)-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

GOLD(XAUT)
GOLD(XAUT)
GBP
GBP

1 GOLD(XAUT) = 3,198.5826 GBP