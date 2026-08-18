Tether Gold Price(GOLD(XAUT))
The live Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) price today is ￡ 4,381.62, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(XAUT) to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4,381.62 per GOLD(XAUT).
Tether Gold currently ranks #34 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.69B, with a circulating supply of 612.82K GOLD(XAUT). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(XAUT) traded between ￡ 4,364.56 (low) and ￡ 4,414.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 4,085.88005539568215, while the all-time low was ￡ 1,028.4841038127.
In short-term performance, GOLD(XAUT) moved -0.05% in the last hour and +0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.07M.
No.34
0.11%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Tether Gold is ￡ 2.69B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.07M. The circulating supply of GOLD(XAUT) is 612.82K, with a total supply of 707747.089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.10B.
-0.05%
-0.58%
+0.91%
+0.91%
Track the price changes of Tether Gold for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -18.66
|-0.58%
|30 Days
|￡ +369.01
|+9.19%
|60 Days
|￡ +233.47
|+5.62%
|90 Days
|￡ -98.82
|-2.21%
Today, GOLD(XAUT) recorded a change of ￡ -18.66 (-0.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +369.01 (+9.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GOLD(XAUT) saw a change of ￡ +233.47 (+5.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -98.82 (-2.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT))?
Check out the Tether Gold Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Tether Gold recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GOLD(XAUT) market: bearish, bullish 25% | bearish 75%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
**[Market Structure]** XAUT_USDT is currently displaying highly consistent buy signals on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 4,649.29 sits 54 points below the key pivot level of 4,703.4333 and remains within a buffer zone above the S1 support level at 4,629.9666. The MA group and EMA group are in perfect alignment, with a clear configuration of 7 buys, 0 neutrals, and 0 sells. **[Momentum Status]** The MACD indicator is in a death cross pattern, creating a layered divergence from the bullish signals generated by the moving average system. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral range, and momentum concentration shows a divergent trend between fast and slow indicators. Short-term momentum has not yet resonated with medium- to long-term trend indicators. **[Key Price Levels]** Near-term resistance lies at the key pivot level of 4,703.4333 (54 points above the current price), while the first major resistance level, R1, is positioned at 4,834.7666 (185 points above). On the downside, the S1 support stands at 4,629.9666, just 19 points away from the current price, and the S2 support is located at 4,498.6333, approximately 150 points lower.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Tether Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital asset issued by Tether, offering the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. Each XAUT token represents ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold, stored in a Swiss vault. This allows users to have the stability of gold while enjoying the flexibility and security of a blockchain-based asset. XAUT operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, ensuring transparency and compatibility with a wide range of services. Typical uses of XAUT include hedging against traditional market volatility, as a store of value, and for transactions where gold as an asset could be beneficial. The supply of XAUT tokens directly corresponds to the amount of physical gold held in the vault.
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XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.
For a more in-depth understanding of Tether Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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