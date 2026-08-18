Tether Gold Price Today

The live Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) price today is ￡ 4,381.62, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(XAUT) to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4,381.62 per GOLD(XAUT).

Tether Gold currently ranks #34 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.69B, with a circulating supply of 612.82K GOLD(XAUT). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(XAUT) traded between ￡ 4,364.56 (low) and ￡ 4,414.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 4,085.88005539568215, while the all-time low was ￡ 1,028.4841038127.

In short-term performance, GOLD(XAUT) moved -0.05% in the last hour and +0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.07M.

Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Market Information

Rank No.34 Market Cap ￡ 2.69B￡ 2.69B ￡ 2.69B Volume (24H) ￡ 1.07M￡ 1.07M ￡ 1.07M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.10B￡ 3.10B ￡ 3.10B Circulation Supply 612.82K 612.82K 612.82K Total Supply 707,747.089 707,747.089 707,747.089 Market Share 0.11% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Tether Gold is ￡ 2.69B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.07M. The circulating supply of GOLD(XAUT) is 612.82K, with a total supply of 707747.089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.10B.