Bitway Price(BTW)
The live Bitway (BTW) price today is ￡ 0.353619, with a 2.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTW to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.353619 per BTW.
Bitway currently ranks #221 by market capitalisation at ￡ 777.96M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B BTW. During the last 24 hours, BTW traded between ￡ 0.317241 (low) and ￡ 0.372439 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.09368478064142753, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0056113654832037143.
In short-term performance, BTW moved +0.67% in the last hour and +86.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.07M.
No.221
22.00%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Bitway is ￡ 777.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.07M. The circulating supply of BTW is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.54B.
+0.67%
+2.92%
+86.08%
+86.08%
Track the price changes of Bitway for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.00732389
|+2.92%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.287482
|+434.67%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.292657
|+480.06%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.338688
|+2,268.35%
Today, BTW recorded a change of ￡ +0.00732389 (+2.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.287482 (+434.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BTW saw a change of ￡ +0.292657 (+480.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.338688 (+2,268.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Bitway (BTW)?
Check out the Bitway Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Bitway recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BTW market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
BTW_USDT is currently trading above the 0.30609 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price has broken through the R1 resistance at 0.31054 and is now hovering near the key R2 pivot level of 0.31419. The moving average system indicates a neutral buy signal, while indicator consistency suggests that the bullish structure has not yet fully solidified. At present, the price is positioned near the upper boundary of the range, facing a test of the previous high. The MACD has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. KDJ and StochRSI values indicate short-term momentum is fragmented, lacking clear directional impetus. The Bollinger Bands are open, signaling that volatility remains within normal parameters, without significant expansion or contraction. At this point, long and short positions appear temporarily balanced, leaving the overall trend direction uncertain. Near-term resistance lies at the R2 level of 0.31419, just under 0.1% away from the current price. The first support below is the R1 pivot-turned-resistance at 0.31054, approximately 1.2% below the current price. Further down, the S1 level at 0.30244 serves as a secondary defensive line, while the S2 level at 0.29799 represents the lower boundary of the range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Bitway could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Bitway is the internet capital gateway that connects on-chain liquidity with global opportunities. At its core, Bitway offers a suite of products, including Bitway Earn, an on-chain wealth management platform, and Bitway Chain, a Bitcoin-compatible PoS Layer 1 built to support native BTC financing and enterprise-grade applications.
For a more in-depth understanding of Bitway, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
|Information
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