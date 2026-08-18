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The live Bitway price today is 0.353619 GBP.BTW market cap is 777,961,800 GBP. Track real-time BTW to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Bitway price today is 0.353619 GBP.BTW market cap is 777,961,800 GBP. Track real-time BTW to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Bitway Price(BTW)

1 BTW to GBP Live Price:

￡0.25814187
￡0.25814187￡0.25814187
+2.92%1D
GBP
Bitway (BTW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:26:05 (UTC+8)

Bitway Price Today

The live Bitway (BTW) price today is ￡ 0.353619, with a 2.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTW to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.353619 per BTW.

Bitway currently ranks #221 by market capitalisation at ￡ 777.96M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B BTW. During the last 24 hours, BTW traded between ￡ 0.317241 (low) and ￡ 0.372439 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.09368478064142753, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0056113654832037143.

In short-term performance, BTW moved +0.67% in the last hour and +86.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.07M.

Bitway (BTW) Market Information

No.221

￡ 777.96M
￡ 777.96M￡ 777.96M

￡ 1.07M
￡ 1.07M￡ 1.07M

￡ 3.54B
￡ 3.54B￡ 3.54B

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

22.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Bitway is ￡ 777.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.07M. The circulating supply of BTW is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.54B.

Bitway Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.317241
￡ 0.317241￡ 0.317241
24H Low
￡ 0.372439
￡ 0.372439￡ 0.372439
24H High

￡ 0.317241
￡ 0.317241￡ 0.317241

￡ 0.372439
￡ 0.372439￡ 0.372439

￡ 0.09368478064142753
￡ 0.09368478064142753￡ 0.09368478064142753

￡ 0.0056113654832037143
￡ 0.0056113654832037143￡ 0.0056113654832037143

+0.67%

+2.92%

+86.08%

+86.08%

Bitway (BTW) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Bitway for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00732389+2.92%
30 Days￡ +0.287482+434.67%
60 Days￡ +0.292657+480.06%
90 Days￡ +0.338688+2,268.35%
Bitway Price Change Today

Today, BTW recorded a change of ￡ +0.00732389 (+2.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bitway 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.287482 (+434.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bitway 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BTW saw a change of ￡ +0.292657 (+480.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bitway 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.338688 (+2,268.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Bitway (BTW)?

Check out the Bitway Price History page now.

Analysis for Bitway

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Bitway recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Bitway market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BTW market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

BTW_USDT is currently trading above the 0.30609 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price has broken through the R1 resistance at 0.31054 and is now hovering near the key R2 pivot level of 0.31419. The moving average system indicates a neutral buy signal, while indicator consistency suggests that the bullish structure has not yet fully solidified. At present, the price is positioned near the upper boundary of the range, facing a test of the previous high. The MACD has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. KDJ and StochRSI values indicate short-term momentum is fragmented, lacking clear directional impetus. The Bollinger Bands are open, signaling that volatility remains within normal parameters, without significant expansion or contraction. At this point, long and short positions appear temporarily balanced, leaving the overall trend direction uncertain. Near-term resistance lies at the R2 level of 0.31419, just under 0.1% away from the current price. The first support below is the R1 pivot-turned-resistance at 0.31054, approximately 1.2% below the current price. Further down, the S1 level at 0.30244 serves as a secondary defensive line, while the S2 level at 0.29799 represents the lower boundary of the range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Bitway's prices?

Several key factors influence Bitway (BTW) prices:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment
4. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
5. Regulatory news and policy changes
6. Project development updates and partnerships
7. Exchange listings and delisting events
8. Investor speculation and market manipulation
9. Economic conditions and institutional adoption
10. Technical analysis patterns and trading signals

Why do people want to know Bitway's price today?

People want to know Bitway (BTW) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing investment gains/losses, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for Bitway

Bitway (BTW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BTW in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Bitway (BTW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Bitway could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Bitway will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BTW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Bitway Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Bitway in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Bitway? Buying BTW is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Bitway. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Bitway (BTW) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Bitway will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Bitway (BTW) Guide

What can you do with Bitway

Owning Bitway allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Bitway (BTW) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Bitway (BTW)

Bitway is the internet capital gateway that connects on-chain liquidity with global opportunities. At its core, Bitway offers a suite of products, including Bitway Earn, an on-chain wealth management platform, and Bitway Chain, a Bitcoin-compatible PoS Layer 1 built to support native BTC financing and enterprise-grade applications.

Bitway Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitway, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bitway Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightDecentralized Finance (DeFi)Ethereum Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitway

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:26:05 (UTC+8)

Bitway (BTW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Bitway

BTW USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BTW with leverage. Explore BTW USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Bitway (BTW) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitway price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTW/USDT
￡0.25814187
￡0.25814187￡0.25814187
+2.85%
3.12M (USDT)
BTW/USDC
￡0.25685196
￡0.25685196￡0.25685196
+3.23%
158.41K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BTW-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BTW
BTW
GBP
GBP

1 BTW = 0.25814187 GBP