Bitway Price Today

The live Bitway (BTW) price today is ￡ 0.353619, with a 2.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTW to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.353619 per BTW.

Bitway currently ranks #221 by market capitalisation at ￡ 777.96M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B BTW. During the last 24 hours, BTW traded between ￡ 0.317241 (low) and ￡ 0.372439 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.09368478064142753, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0056113654832037143.

In short-term performance, BTW moved +0.67% in the last hour and +86.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.07M.

Bitway (BTW) Market Information

Rank No.221 Market Cap ￡ 777.96M￡ 777.96M ￡ 777.96M Volume (24H) ￡ 1.07M￡ 1.07M ￡ 1.07M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.54B￡ 3.54B ￡ 3.54B Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 22.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Bitway is ￡ 777.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.07M. The circulating supply of BTW is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.54B.