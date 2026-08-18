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The live Derive price today is 0,09447 GBP.DRV market cap is 69 674 429,15301 GBP. Track real-time DRV to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Derive price today is 0,09447 GBP.DRV market cap is 69 674 429,15301 GBP. Track real-time DRV to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Derive Price(DRV)

1 DRV to GBP Live Price:

￡0,0689631
￡0,0689631￡0,0689631
-1.63%1D
GBP
Derive (DRV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:15:06 (UTC+8)

Derive Price Today

The live Derive (DRV) price today is ￡ 0,09447, with a 1,63% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,09447 per DRV.

Derive currently ranks #268 by market capitalisation at ￡ 69.67M, with a circulating supply of 737.53M DRV. During the last 24 hours, DRV traded between ￡ 0,09397 (low) and ￡ 0,09708 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,40867157106329487, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0089206370441740032.

In short-term performance, DRV moved -0,22% in the last hour and -5,38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.70K.

Derive (DRV) Market Information

No.268

￡ 69.67M
￡ 69.67M￡ 69.67M

￡ 57.70K
￡ 57.70K￡ 57.70K

￡ 141,71M
￡ 141,71M￡ 141,71M

737.53M
737.53M 737.53M

1 500 000 000
1 500 000 000 1 500 000 000

1 500 000 000
1 500 000 000 1 500 000 000

49,16%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Derive is ￡ 69.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.70K. The circulating supply of DRV is 737.53M, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 141,71M.

Derive Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0,09397
￡ 0,09397￡ 0,09397
24H Low
￡ 0,09708
￡ 0,09708￡ 0,09708
24H High

￡ 0,09397
￡ 0,09397￡ 0,09397

￡ 0,09708
￡ 0,09708￡ 0,09708

￡ 0,40867157106329487
￡ 0,40867157106329487￡ 0,40867157106329487

￡ 0,0089206370441740032
￡ 0,0089206370441740032￡ 0,0089206370441740032

-0,22%

-1,63%

-5,38%

-5,38%

Derive (DRV) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Derive for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0,0011427-1,63%
30 Days￡ -0,02853-23,20%
60 Days￡ +0,05447+136,17%
90 Days￡ +0,05447+136,17%
Derive Price Change Today

Today, DRV recorded a change of ￡ -0,0011427 (-1,63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Derive 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,02853 (-23,20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Derive 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DRV saw a change of ￡ +0,05447 (+136,17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Derive 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0,05447 (+136,17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Derive (DRV)?

Check out the Derive Price History page now.

Analysis for Derive

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Derive recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Derive market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the DRV market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

DRV_USDT is trading at 0.09249 on the 4-hour timeframe, with its price currently situated below the S1 pivot level of 0.0929 and between the central pivot zone of 0.0939. The short-term moving average group indicates a buy signal, while the long-term trend remains neutral, characterized by oscillating sideways movement. The current price lies in the lower half of the pivot system, leaving clear room for potential upward pressure toward the upper resistance level. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, signaling a downward divergence in short-term momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The fast and slow moving averages display a layered structure, reflecting both near-term pullback pressure and medium-term stability expectations. Volatility remains normal, with no significant expansion or contraction observed, indicating that the market is currently in a quiet phase before making directional decisions. Near-term key support lies at the S2 level of 0.0914, approximately 1.2% away from the current price. The first major resistance above is located at the S1 pivot point of 0.0929, less than 0.5% away from the present price. Further reference levels include the central pivot at 0.0939 and the R1 resistance at 0.0954. If the price fails to break through 0.0929 effectively, it will likely continue to oscillate within the broader range of 0.0914 to 0.0939.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Derive's prices?

Derive (DRV) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and trading volume
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and Bitcoin trends
3. Protocol adoption and total value locked (TVL)
4. Token utility and staking rewards
5. Competition from other DeFi derivatives platforms
6. Regulatory developments
7. Team updates and roadmap progress

Why do people want to know Derive's price today?

People want to know Derive (DRV) price today for several key reasons: to make informed trading decisions, assess their portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, track market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and determine optimal entry or exit points for investments.

Price Prediction for Derive

Derive (DRV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DRV in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0,00% growth rate.
Derive (DRV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Derive could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Derive will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DRV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Derive Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Derive in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Derive? Buying DRV is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Derive. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Derive (DRV) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Derive will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Derive (DRV) Guide

What can you do with Derive

Owning Derive allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Derive (DRV) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Derive (DRV)

Derive Protocol is a permissionless, self-custodial settlement layer for options, perps, and spot on Derive Chain (OP Stack). Derive Exchange is the matching venue and UI that routes and settles trades to the Protocol.

Derive Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Derive, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Derive Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemBase EcosystemBase Native

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Derive

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:15:06 (UTC+8)

Derive (DRV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Derive

DRV USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DRV with leverage. Explore DRV USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Derive (DRV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Derive price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DRV/USDT
￡0,0688974
￡0,0688974￡0,0688974
-1,71%
605.21K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DRV-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

DRV
DRV
GBP
GBP

1 DRV = 0,0689631 GBP