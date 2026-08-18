Derive Price(DRV)
The live Derive (DRV) price today is ￡ 0,09447, with a 1,63% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,09447 per DRV.
Derive currently ranks #268 by market capitalisation at ￡ 69.67M, with a circulating supply of 737.53M DRV. During the last 24 hours, DRV traded between ￡ 0,09397 (low) and ￡ 0,09708 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,40867157106329487, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0089206370441740032.
In short-term performance, DRV moved -0,22% in the last hour and -5,38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.70K.
No.268
49,16%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Derive is ￡ 69.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.70K. The circulating supply of DRV is 737.53M, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 141,71M.
-0,22%
-1,63%
-5,38%
-5,38%
Track the price changes of Derive for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0,0011427
|-1,63%
|30 Days
|￡ -0,02853
|-23,20%
|60 Days
|￡ +0,05447
|+136,17%
|90 Days
|￡ +0,05447
|+136,17%
Today, DRV recorded a change of ￡ -0,0011427 (-1,63%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,02853 (-23,20%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, DRV saw a change of ￡ +0,05447 (+136,17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0,05447 (+136,17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Derive (DRV)?
Check out the Derive Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Derive recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the DRV market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
DRV_USDT is trading at 0.09249 on the 4-hour timeframe, with its price currently situated below the S1 pivot level of 0.0929 and between the central pivot zone of 0.0939. The short-term moving average group indicates a buy signal, while the long-term trend remains neutral, characterized by oscillating sideways movement. The current price lies in the lower half of the pivot system, leaving clear room for potential upward pressure toward the upper resistance level. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, signaling a downward divergence in short-term momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The fast and slow moving averages display a layered structure, reflecting both near-term pullback pressure and medium-term stability expectations. Volatility remains normal, with no significant expansion or contraction observed, indicating that the market is currently in a quiet phase before making directional decisions. Near-term key support lies at the S2 level of 0.0914, approximately 1.2% away from the current price. The first major resistance above is located at the S1 pivot point of 0.0929, less than 0.5% away from the present price. Further reference levels include the central pivot at 0.0939 and the R1 resistance at 0.0954. If the price fails to break through 0.0929 effectively, it will likely continue to oscillate within the broader range of 0.0914 to 0.0939.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Derive could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Derive Protocol is a permissionless, self-custodial settlement layer for options, perps, and spot on Derive Chain (OP Stack). Derive Exchange is the matching venue and UI that routes and settles trades to the Protocol.
For a more in-depth understanding of Derive, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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