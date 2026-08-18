Derive Price Today

The live Derive (DRV) price today is ￡ 0,09447, with a 1,63% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,09447 per DRV.

Derive currently ranks #268 by market capitalisation at ￡ 69.67M, with a circulating supply of 737.53M DRV. During the last 24 hours, DRV traded between ￡ 0,09397 (low) and ￡ 0,09708 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,40867157106329487, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0089206370441740032.

In short-term performance, DRV moved -0,22% in the last hour and -5,38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.70K.

Derive (DRV) Market Information

Rank No.268 Market Cap ￡ 69.67M￡ 69.67M ￡ 69.67M Volume (24H) ￡ 57.70K￡ 57.70K ￡ 57.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 141,71M￡ 141,71M ￡ 141,71M Circulation Supply 737.53M 737.53M 737.53M Max Supply 1 500 000 000 1 500 000 000 1 500 000 000 Total Supply 1 500 000 000 1 500 000 000 1 500 000 000 Circulation Rate 49,16% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Derive is ￡ 69.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.70K. The circulating supply of DRV is 737.53M, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 141,71M.