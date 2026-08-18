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The live Cash Cat price today is 0.10242 GBP.CASHCAT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time CASHCAT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Cash Cat price today is 0.10242 GBP.CASHCAT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time CASHCAT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Cash Cat Price(CASHCAT)

1 CASHCAT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0749345
￡0.0749345￡0.0749345
-0.84%1D
GBP
Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:39:25 (UTC+8)

Cash Cat Price Today

The live Cash Cat (CASHCAT) price today is ￡ 0.10242, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current CASHCAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.10242 per CASHCAT.

Cash Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, CASHCAT traded between ￡ 0.09645 (low) and ￡ 0.11793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CASHCAT moved +1.00% in the last hour and -30.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.30M.

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Market Information

--
----

￡ 1.30M
￡ 1.30M￡ 1.30M

￡ 102.42M
￡ 102.42M￡ 102.42M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Cash Cat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.30M. The circulating supply of CASHCAT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 102.42M.

Cash Cat Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.09645
￡ 0.09645￡ 0.09645
24H Low
￡ 0.11793
￡ 0.11793￡ 0.11793
24H High

￡ 0.09645
￡ 0.09645￡ 0.09645

￡ 0.11793
￡ 0.11793￡ 0.11793

--
----

--
----

+1.00%

-0.84%

-30.77%

-30.77%

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Cash Cat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0006348-0.84%
30 Days￡ +0.04554+80.06%
60 Days￡ +0.07742+309.68%
90 Days￡ +0.07742+309.68%
Cash Cat Price Change Today

Today, CASHCAT recorded a change of ￡ -0.0006348 (-0.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cash Cat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.04554 (+80.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cash Cat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CASHCAT saw a change of ￡ +0.07742 (+309.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cash Cat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.07742 (+309.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cash Cat (CASHCAT)?

Check out the Cash Cat Price History page now.

Analysis for Cash Cat

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Cash Cat recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Cash Cat market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the CASHCAT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

CASHCAT_USDT is trading at the 0.10223 price level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently situated between the S2 pivot point at 0.09886 and the S1 resistance level at 0.10359. The central pivot point at 0.10989 lies significantly above, acting as a distant upper boundary. The short-term moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement. Meanwhile, the long-term trend structure remains in an oscillating range pattern. The MACD indicator has recorded a death cross, with both the fast and slow lines showing signs of downward divergence. The RSI reading is within the neutral zone. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI values indicate extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands are narrowing, reflecting compressed volatility, while bullish and bearish momentum appears evenly distributed, suggesting insufficient short-term directional drive. Near-term key resistance lies at 0.10359, approximately 0.00136 away from the current price. A breakout above this level would target the central pivot point at 0.10989. Near-term key support is found at 0.09886, roughly 0.00337 away from the current price; a break below this level could test lower-tier pivot points. The far-term resistance at 0.11462 serves as an upper boundary reference, while far-term support should be confirmed by referencing previous lows.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Cash Cat

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CASHCAT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cash Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cash Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CASHCAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cash Cat Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Cash Cat in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Cash Cat? Buying CASHCAT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Cash Cat. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Cash Cat will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Guide

What can you do with Cash Cat

Owning Cash Cat allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Cash Cat (CASHCAT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cash Cat (CASHCAT)

CASHCAT is a meme coin on Robinhood Chain.

Cash Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cash Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Cash Cat Website
Block Explorer

Category :

4chan-ThemedCat-ThemedMeme

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cash Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:39:25 (UTC+8)

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Cash Cat

CASHCAT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CASHCAT with leverage. Explore CASHCAT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cash Cat price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CASHCAT/USDT
￡0.074752
￡0.074752￡0.074752
-1.18%
12.26M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CASHCAT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CASHCAT
CASHCAT
GBP
GBP

1 CASHCAT = 0.0747666 GBP