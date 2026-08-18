Cash Cat Price(CASHCAT)
The live Cash Cat (CASHCAT) price today is ￡ 0.10242, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current CASHCAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.10242 per CASHCAT.
Cash Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, CASHCAT traded between ￡ 0.09645 (low) and ￡ 0.11793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, CASHCAT moved +1.00% in the last hour and -30.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.30M.
ROBINHOOD
The current Market Cap of Cash Cat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.30M. The circulating supply of CASHCAT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 102.42M.
+1.00%
-0.84%
-30.77%
-30.77%
Track the price changes of Cash Cat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0006348
|-0.84%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.04554
|+80.06%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.07742
|+309.68%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.07742
|+309.68%
Today, CASHCAT recorded a change of ￡ -0.0006348 (-0.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.04554 (+80.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CASHCAT saw a change of ￡ +0.07742 (+309.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.07742 (+309.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cash Cat (CASHCAT)?
Check out the Cash Cat Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Cash Cat recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the CASHCAT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
CASHCAT_USDT is trading at the 0.10223 price level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently situated between the S2 pivot point at 0.09886 and the S1 resistance level at 0.10359. The central pivot point at 0.10989 lies significantly above, acting as a distant upper boundary. The short-term moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement. Meanwhile, the long-term trend structure remains in an oscillating range pattern. The MACD indicator has recorded a death cross, with both the fast and slow lines showing signs of downward divergence. The RSI reading is within the neutral zone. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI values indicate extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands are narrowing, reflecting compressed volatility, while bullish and bearish momentum appears evenly distributed, suggesting insufficient short-term directional drive. Near-term key resistance lies at 0.10359, approximately 0.00136 away from the current price. A breakout above this level would target the central pivot point at 0.10989. Near-term key support is found at 0.09886, roughly 0.00337 away from the current price; a break below this level could test lower-tier pivot points. The far-term resistance at 0.11462 serves as an upper boundary reference, while far-term support should be confirmed by referencing previous lows.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Cash Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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CASHCAT is a meme coin on Robinhood Chain.
For a more in-depth understanding of Cash Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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