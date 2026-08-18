Cash Cat Price Today

The live Cash Cat (CASHCAT) price today is ￡ 0.10242, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current CASHCAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.10242 per CASHCAT.

Cash Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, CASHCAT traded between ￡ 0.09645 (low) and ￡ 0.11793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CASHCAT moved +1.00% in the last hour and -30.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.30M.

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 1.30M￡ 1.30M ￡ 1.30M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 102.42M￡ 102.42M ￡ 102.42M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Cash Cat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.30M. The circulating supply of CASHCAT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 102.42M.