Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on STORJ, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on STORJ, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About STORJ

STORJ Price Info

What is STORJ

STORJ Whitepaper

STORJ Official Website

STORJ Tokenomics

STORJ Price Forecast

STORJ History

STORJ Buying Guide

STORJ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

STORJ Spot

STORJ USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

STORJ (STORJ) Technical Analysis Today

STORJ (STORJ) Technical Analysis Today

The STORJ Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STORJ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STORJ's analysis below.

STORJ (STORJ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04072---4.73%-44.41%-63.89%
Know more about STORJ Price

STORJ Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STORJ across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 10
Buy 7
Moving Averages:SellSell 8Neutral 4Buy 2
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04066
0.04066
R2
0.04066
0.04065
R1
0.04065
0.04065
PP
0.04065
0.04065
S1
0.04064
0.04064
S2
0.04064
0.04064
S3
0.04063
0.04064

STORJ Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.17M
$1.39 M
$1.55 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.47 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.45 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

STORJ Capital Flow

Net InflowSTORJUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M0.04
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-15$0.05 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.14 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about STORJ

Trade STORJ (STORJ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live STORJ price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STORJ/USDT
$0.04075
$0.04075$0.04075
-3.75%
1.44M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STORJ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STORJ
STORJ
USD
USD

1 STORJ = 0.04072 USD