STORJ (STORJ) Tokenomics

STORJ (STORJ) Information Storj is a protocol that creates a distributed network for the formation and execution of storage contracts between peers. The Storj protocol enables peers on the network to negotiate contracts, transfer data, verify the integrity and availability of remote data, retrieve data, and pay other nodes. Each peer is an autonomous agent, capable of performing these actions without signiﬁcant human interaction. Many of the basic tools for these interactions are described in this Full protocol documentation can be found elsewhere. Official Website: https://storj.io/ Whitepaper: https://storj.io/storj.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/Storj Buy STORJ Now!

STORJ (STORJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 111.15M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 413.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 3.8268
All-Time Low: $ 0.0483529328365
Current Price: $ 0.2685

STORJ (STORJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STORJ (STORJ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STORJ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STORJ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STORJ's tokenomics, explore STORJ token's live price!

