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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IExec RLC, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IExec RLC, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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iExec RLC (RLC) Technical Analysis Today

iExec RLC (RLC) Technical Analysis Today

The iExec RLC Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RLC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about iExec RLC's analysis below.

iExec RLC (RLC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2903--+5.87%+2.03%-30.19%
Know more about iExec RLC Price

IExec RLC Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IExec RLC across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 3
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2896
0.2895
R2
0.2895
0.2895
R1
0.2895
0.2895
PP
0.2894
0.2894
S1
0.2894
0.2894
S2
0.2893
0.2894
S3
0.2893
0.2893

IExec RLC Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.46M
$6.72 M
$7.18 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

IExec RLC Capital Flow

Net InflowRLCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.03 M0.29
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.29
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.28
2026-08-15$0.16 M0.29
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.27

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about iExec RLC

Trade iExec RLC (RLC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live iExec RLC price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RLC/USDT
$0.2903
$0.2903$0.2903
+0.65%
197.90K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RLC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RLC
RLC
USD
USD

1 RLC = 0.2903 USD