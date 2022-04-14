iExec RLC (RLC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iExec RLC (RLC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iExec RLC (RLC) Information RLC is an Ethereum token for the iExec cloud platform in which users can monetize and rent computing power and data. iExec enables developers to power applications on what is described as “a decentralized marketplace for cloud resources.” Official Website: https://iex.ec/ Whitepaper: https://www.iex.ec/developers Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/RLC Buy RLC Now!

Market Cap: $ 70.75M
Total Supply: $ 87.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 72.38M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.04M
All-Time High: $ 4.7815
All-Time Low: $ 0.148837272278
Current Price: $ 0.9775

iExec RLC (RLC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iExec RLC (RLC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RLC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RLC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RLC's tokenomics, explore RLC token's live price!

