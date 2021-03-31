Illuvium (ILV) Technical Analysis Today The Illuvium Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ILV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Illuvium's analysis below. Sign Up

Illuvium (ILV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.916 -- -1.29% -1.69% -33.22%

Illuvium Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Illuvium across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.914 2.912 R2 2.912 2.9108 R1 2.911 2.9101 PP 2.909 2.909 S1 2.908 2.9078 S2 2.906 2.9071 S3 2.905 2.906

Illuvium Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $1.87 M $1.90 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.51 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.51 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Illuvium Capital Flow Net Inflow ILVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 2.92 2026-08-17 -$0.06 M 3.02 2026-08-16 $0.05 M 3.11 2026-08-15 $0.10 M 2.99 2026-08-14 $0.07 M 2.92 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Illuvium (ILV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Illuvium price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ILV / USDT $2.914 $2.914 $2.914 -3.30% 19.57K (USDT) Trade ILV / USDC $2.922 $2.922 $2.922 -2.94% 17.65K (USDT) Trade