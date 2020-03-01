HIVE (HIVE) Technical Analysis Today The HIVE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HIVE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about HIVE's analysis below. Sign Up

HIVE (HIVE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03768 -- -7.38% -21.85% -35.63%

HIVE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of HIVE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 11 Neutral 8 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 6 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03771 0.0377 R2 0.0377 0.03769 R1 0.03769 0.03769 PP 0.03768 0.03768 S1 0.03767 0.03767 S2 0.03766 0.03767 S3 0.03765 0.03766

HIVE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.21M $1.87 M $1.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. HIVE Capital Flow Net Inflow HIVEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade HIVE (HIVE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live HIVE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HIVE / USDT $0.03771 $0.03771 $0.03771 -3.76% 2.20M (USDT) Trade HIVE / USDC $0.03768 $0.03768 $0.03768 -3.86% 1.41M (USDT) Trade