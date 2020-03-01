HIVE (HIVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HIVE (HIVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HIVE (HIVE) Information Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development. Official Website: https://hive.io/ Whitepaper: https://hive.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explore.openhive.network Buy HIVE Now!

HIVE (HIVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HIVE (HIVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 105.57M $ 105.57M $ 105.57M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 483.15M $ 483.15M $ 483.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3.4103 $ 3.4103 $ 3.4103 All-Time Low: $ 0.0869425890031 $ 0.0869425890031 $ 0.0869425890031 Current Price: $ 0.2185 $ 0.2185 $ 0.2185 Learn more about HIVE (HIVE) price

HIVE (HIVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HIVE (HIVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HIVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HIVE's tokenomics, explore HIVE token's live price!

HIVE (HIVE) Price History Analysing the price history of HIVE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HIVE Price History now!

HIVE Price Prediction Want to know where HIVE might be heading? Our HIVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HIVE token's Price Prediction now!

