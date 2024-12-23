سعر Counterparty (XCP)
سعر Counterparty (XCP) المباشر لليوم هو USD 6.85. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 17.77M. يتم تحديث سعر XCP مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Counterparty الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 3.33K
- تغيير سعر Counterparty خلال اليوم هو +2.73%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 2.59M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر XCP مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر XCP.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Counterparty مقابل USD هو $ +0.182228 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Counterparty مقابل USD هو $ -1.3139553550 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Counterparty مقابل USD هو $ -1.9759653850 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Counterparty مقابل USD هو $ +0.827738549168908 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.182228
|+2.73%
|30 يوم
|$ -1.3139553550
|-19.18%
|60 يوم
|$ -1.9759653850
|-28.84%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.827738549168908
|+13.74%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Counterparty: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.27%
+2.73%
-0.34%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
|1 XCP إلى AUD
A$10.8915
|1 XCP إلى GBP
￡5.4115
|1 XCP إلى EUR
€6.5075
|1 XCP إلى USD
$6.85
|1 XCP إلى MYR
RM30.825
|1 XCP إلى TRY
₺240.983
|1 XCP إلى JPY
¥1,071.9565
|1 XCP إلى RUB
₽703.9745
|1 XCP إلى INR
₹581.839
|1 XCP إلى IDR
Rp110,483.8555
|1 XCP إلى PHP
₱403.054
|1 XCP إلى EGP
￡E.348.4595
|1 XCP إلى BRL
R$41.648
|1 XCP إلى CAD
C$9.7955
|1 XCP إلى BDT
৳815.2185
|1 XCP إلى NGN
₦10,603.663
|1 XCP إلى UAH
₴286.1245
|1 XCP إلى VES
Bs349.35
|1 XCP إلى PKR
Rs1,899.0255
|1 XCP إلى KZT
₸3,582.6185
|1 XCP إلى THB
฿234.2015
|1 XCP إلى TWD
NT$223.5155
|1 XCP إلى CHF
Fr6.0965
|1 XCP إلى HKD
HK$53.2245
|1 XCP إلى MAD
.د.م68.637