mc_price_introduce_title

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_top_news

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’? Will bull market become in 2023?

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

mc_price_mexc_guides

What is Merkle Tree? Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad? MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content