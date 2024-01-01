mexc
الأسواقفوري
رائج
أسواق العقود الآجلةالعقود الآجلة M-Day

price:mc_price_header_title

USD
--0.00%(1D)

price:mc_price_information_title

price:mc_price_information_content

price:mc_price_information_content_two

price:mc_price_information_currency_title

price:mc_price_information_currency_title_des

price:mc_price_common_periodcommon:mc_common_change (USD)common:mc_common_change (%)
price:mc_price_information_performance_today--0.00%
price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days----
price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days----
price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days----

price:mc_price_information_price_title

price:mc_price_information_price_title_des

--

--

--

--

0.00%

--

price:mc_price_information_market_title

price:mc_price_information_market_title_des

--

--

--

mc_price_introduce_title

With insane growth in the Crypto social trading landscape, Zignaly has set out on a mission to convert highly valued market opinions into actionable trades. Hence, the journey of “Tweets to Trades'' is now automated, backed by Zignaly’s wealth management protocol called Profit sharing. It allows Investors to find Expert Traders, who can manage their portfolio. This not only facilitates the Investors, but also allows Expert Traders to monetize on their skills with a highly lucrative performance based incentive mode called “success fee”, all while charging no upfront fee from the Investors. Their utility token ZIG is the gateway to their one of it’s kind NFT insurance protocol which allows investors to insure their investment up to a certain drawdown percentage. This makes Zignaly much safer than any other social investment platform. Zignaly will also start accepting ZIG as a mode of payment for success fee, as well as providing trading fees rebate to the holders of the coin starting Q3 2021.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_resource_title_des

mc_price_resource_White_paper
mc_price_resource_website

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content

common:mc_common_amount

USD

1 = 0 USD

من نحن
حول
اتفاقية المستخدم
سياسة الخصوصية
الإفصاح عن المخاطر
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
خدمة
شراء العملات المشفرة
تنزيل التطبيق
رسوم
برنامج الإحالة
برنامج الوكيل
API
الخدمات المؤسسية
كيفية الشراء
معلومات العملات الرقمية
سعر العملات الرقمية
دعم المستخدم
خدمة العملاء
مركز المساعدة
اعلانات
تعلم
مزايا كبار الشخصيات VIP
إرسال استفسار
اقتراحات التحسين
الإبلاغ عن الأموال غير الطبيعية
المساعدة القضائية
تحقق MEXC
شراء العملات المشفرة
شراء بيتكوين
شراء ايثريوم
شراء توكن MX
شراء XRP
شراء سولانا
اتصل بنا
دعونا نتعاون (الشركات)
دعونا نتعاون (المؤسسات)
دعونا نتعاون (وسائل الإعلام)
تطبيق الإدراج
المجتمع

© 2024 MEXC.COM