Osmosis is an advanced AMM protocol built using the Cosmos SDK that will allow developers to design build, and deploy their own customized AMMs.

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’?

Will bull market become in 2023?

January 9, 2023

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption

MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

January 4, 2023
Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide

Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?

May 30, 2023

Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide

Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!

May 30, 2023
