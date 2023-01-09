MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’?
Will bull market become in 2023?
price:mc_price_header_title
price:mc_price_information_content
|price:mc_price_common_period
|common:mc_common_change (USD)
|common:mc_common_change (%)
|price:mc_price_information_performance_today
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days
|--
|--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
NEARProtocol is a highly scalable basic protocol that ensures that DApps can run quickly enough on mobile devices. NEARProtocol allows developers to build mobile blockchain DApps and run them on the user's local machine, while providing developers with important information about DApps. Through state slicing, the number of nodes in the blockchain and the network is allowed to scale linearly, and the goal is 100kTPS based on 1 million mobile nodes. NEAR is used to pay for validators, which provide scarce computing and storage resources for the network.
price:mc_price_introduce_content
price:mc_price_buy_content
mc_price_trade_content
mc_price_futures_content_p1
mc_price_futures_content_p2
Will bull market become in 2023?
MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.
Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.
MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.
mc_price_disclaimer_content
common:mc_common_amount
1 = 0 USD