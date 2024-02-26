توكنوميكس Kaspa (KAS)
معلومات Kaspa (KAS)
Kaspa is the fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. The world’s first blockDAG- a digital ledger enabling parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, built on a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals.
توكنوميكس Kaspa (KAS) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Kaspa (KAS)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Kaspa (KAS)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن KAS وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Kaspa (KAS) is the native token of the Kaspa network, a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain utilizing a blockDAG architecture. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining & Block Rewards:
KAS is issued exclusively through mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the network, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.
- Block Reward Schedule:
- Initial block reward: 500 KAS per block
- As of February 26, 2024: 81 KAS per block
- Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a smooth, continuous reduction rather than discrete halvings.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around the year 2057.
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Initial Block Reward
|500 KAS
|Current Block Reward
|81 KAS (as of Feb 26, 2024)
|Halving Schedule
|Geometric monthly: (1/2)^(1/12)
|Max Supply
|70,000,000,000 KAS
|Emission End
|~2057
Allocation Mechanism
- No Premine or Pre-allocation:
All KAS tokens are distributed via mining. There was no premine, ICO, or pre-allocation to founders, team, or investors.
- Community Crowdfunding:
The community has conducted crowdfunding campaigns for ecosystem initiatives, but these are funded by voluntary contributions, not by reserved token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Uses:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: KAS is used for direct value transfer between users.
- Transaction Fees: All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is collected by miners.
- Miner Incentives: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision:
Kaspa does not have staking or liquidity provision mechanisms. Participation in consensus is strictly through PoW mining.
|Use Case
|Description
|Payments
|Peer-to-peer value transfer
|Transaction Fees
|Paid in KAS, incentivizing miners
|Mining Rewards
|Block rewards + transaction fees
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-level Locking:
There is no native token locking or vesting mechanism in Kaspa. All tokens mined are immediately liquid and transferable.
- No Scheduled Unlocks:
Since there is no pre-allocation or vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events for KAS.
Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable:
As there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule for KAS.
Circulating Supply (Recent Data)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (KAS)
|2025-07-02
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-03
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-04
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-05
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-06
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-07
|26,360,000,000
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, max 70B KAS
|Allocation
|100% via mining, no premine, no team/investor allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid upon mining)
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Circulating Supply
|~26.36B KAS (as of July 2025)
Key Takeaways
- Kaspa’s tokenomics are among the most transparent and decentralized in the industry, with no premine, no vesting, and all tokens distributed through open mining.
- The geometric halving schedule ensures a predictable, long-term emission curve, with full supply reached by 2057.
- There are no protocol-level mechanisms for locking or unlocking tokens, and all KAS is immediately liquid upon mining.
If you need further details on Kaspa’s economic model or want to explore its mining incentives or community governance, let me know!
توكنوميكس Kaspa (KAS): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Kaspa (KAS) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن KAS التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن KAS التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس KAS، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن KAS!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.