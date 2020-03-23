توكنوميكس Solana (SOL)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول Solana (SOL)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
معلومات Solana (SOL)

تم تأسيس سولانا على يد مهندسين سابقين في Qualcomm وIntel وDropbox في أواخر عام 2017، وهو عبارة عن بروتوكول أحادي السلسلة ومفوض لإثبات الملكية يركز على توفير قابلية التوسع دون التضحية باللامركزية أو الأمان. تم تصميم بروتوكول سولانا لتسهيل إنشاء التطبيقات اللامركزية (DApp). جوهر حل التوسع الخاص بسولانا هو ساعة لامركزية تسمى إثبات التاريخ (PoH)، تم إنشاؤها لحل مشكلة الوقت في الشبكات الموزعة حيث لا يوجد مصدر واحد موثوق للوقت. نظرًا لنموذج الإجماع الهجين المبتكر، جذبت سولانا انتباه التجار الصغار والتجار المؤسسيين. أحد أهم محاور مؤسسة سولانا هو توفير التمويل اللامركزي على نطاق أوسع.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://solana.com
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://solana.com/solana-whitepaper.pdf
مستكشف الكتل:
https://solscan.io/token/So11111111111111111111111111111111111111111

القيمة السوقية:
$ 95.71B
$ 95.71B
إجمالي العرض:
--
--
العرض المتداول:
$ 538.17M
$ 538.17M
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
--
--
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 296
$ 296
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.505193636791
$ 0.505193636791
السعر الحالي:
$ 177.85
$ 177.85

هيكل التوكن المتعمق Solana (SOL)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن SOL وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
    • Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
    • Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
    • Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
  • Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial Token Distribution

Allocation CategoryApprox. % of Initial SupplyUnlocking/Vesting Details
Community Reserve Fund~38.89%13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Project Team~12.79%50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
Solana Foundation~10.46%~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Seed Round InvestorsN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Strategic SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Validator SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Founding SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Coinlist Auction SaleN/AFully unlocked at TGE

Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
  • Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
    • Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
    • Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
  • Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
  • Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
  • Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Example Unlocking Schedules

AllocationUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock Mechanism
TeamJan 7, 2021Jan 7, 202350% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
Community ReserveMay 2020Jan 7, 202113% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
FTX EstateApr 7, 2020Mar 1, 2029Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
Alameda/FTX DealsSep 2021May 2025Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates

Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks

Unlock DateAmount Unlocked (SOL)Cumulative Unlocked% UnlockedAllocation DetailsVesting StartVesting End
2025-07-0112,688475,771,74499.88%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01
.....................
2029-03-0112,688476,330,016100.00%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01

Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics

  • High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
  • Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.

Summary Table: Solana Token Economics

MechanismDescription
IssuanceDisinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
AllocationCommunity, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
UsageTransaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
IncentivesStaking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
LockingVesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
UnlockingMonthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations

Implications and Considerations

  • Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
  • Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.

Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.

توكنوميكس Solana (SOL): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس Solana (SOL) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن SOL التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن SOL التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس SOL، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن SOL!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.