توكنوميكس Solana (SOL)
معلومات Solana (SOL)
تم تأسيس سولانا على يد مهندسين سابقين في Qualcomm وIntel وDropbox في أواخر عام 2017، وهو عبارة عن بروتوكول أحادي السلسلة ومفوض لإثبات الملكية يركز على توفير قابلية التوسع دون التضحية باللامركزية أو الأمان. تم تصميم بروتوكول سولانا لتسهيل إنشاء التطبيقات اللامركزية (DApp). جوهر حل التوسع الخاص بسولانا هو ساعة لامركزية تسمى إثبات التاريخ (PoH)، تم إنشاؤها لحل مشكلة الوقت في الشبكات الموزعة حيث لا يوجد مصدر واحد موثوق للوقت. نظرًا لنموذج الإجماع الهجين المبتكر، جذبت سولانا انتباه التجار الصغار والتجار المؤسسيين. أحد أهم محاور مؤسسة سولانا هو توفير التمويل اللامركزي على نطاق أوسع.
توكنوميكس Solana (SOL) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Solana (SOL)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Solana (SOL)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن SOL وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
- Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
- Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
- Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
- Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Approx. % of Initial Supply
|Unlocking/Vesting Details
|Community Reserve Fund
|~38.89%
|13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Project Team
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~10.46%
|~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Seed Round Investors
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Strategic Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Validator Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Founding Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Coinlist Auction Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked at TGE
Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
- Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
- Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
- Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
- Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
- Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
- Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.
Unlocking Time
Example Unlocking Schedules
|Allocation
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism
|Team
|Jan 7, 2021
|Jan 7, 2023
|50% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
|Community Reserve
|May 2020
|Jan 7, 2021
|13% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
|FTX Estate
|Apr 7, 2020
|Mar 1, 2029
|Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
|Alameda/FTX Deals
|Sep 2021
|May 2025
|Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates
Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (SOL)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|% Unlocked
|Allocation Details
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|2025-07-01
|12,688
|475,771,744
|99.88%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2029-03-01
|12,688
|476,330,016
|100.00%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics
- High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
- Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.
Summary Table: Solana Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Disinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
|Allocation
|Community, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
|Locking
|Vesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
|Unlocking
|Monthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations
Implications and Considerations
- Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
- Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.
Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.
توكنوميكس Solana (SOL): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Solana (SOL) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن SOL التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن SOL التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس SOL، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن SOL!
كيفية شراء SOL
هل أنت مهتم بإضافة Solana (SOL) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء SOL ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.
تاريخ سعر Solana (SOL)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار SOL المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر SOL
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه SOL؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار SOL الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.