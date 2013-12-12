توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE)
معلومات DOGE (DOGE)
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.
توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار DOGE (DOGE)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق DOGE (DOGE)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن DOGE وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Type
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
|Block Time
|~1 minute per block
|Supply Cap
|No maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
|Auxiliary Mining
|Supports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
|Token Distribution
|All DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
- The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
- There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.
Allocation Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
|Team/Investors
|No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
|Current Distribution
|As of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
- No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
- The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Primary Uses
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
|Network Fees
|DOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
|Community Incentives
|No formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
- DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
- The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.
Locking Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Locking
|No native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
|Staking
|No staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
- There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
- All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.
Unlocking Time
|Aspect
|Details
|Unlocking Schedule
|Not applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
|Allocation
|100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining
Additional Notes
- No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
- No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
- Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.
Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.
توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن DOGE التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن DOGE التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس DOGE، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن DOGE!
