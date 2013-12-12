توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE)

توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول DOGE (DOGE)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
USD

معلومات DOGE (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

الموقع الرسمي:
http://dogecoin.com/
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://github.com/dogecoin/dogecoin/blob/master/README.md
مستكشف الكتل:
https://blockchair.com/dogecoin

توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار DOGE (DOGE)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 32.19B
$ 32.19B$ 32.19B
إجمالي العرض:
--
----
العرض المتداول:
$ 150.32B
$ 150.32B$ 150.32B
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
--
----
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.74
$ 0.74$ 0.74
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.000085474399384111
$ 0.000085474399384111$ 0.000085474399384111
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.21412
$ 0.21412$ 0.21412

هيكل التوكن المتعمق DOGE (DOGE)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن DOGE وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

AspectDetails
Issuance TypeProof-of-Work (PoW) mining
Block Reward10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
Block Time~1 minute per block
Supply CapNo maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
Auxiliary MiningSupports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
Token DistributionAll DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
  • The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
  • There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.

Allocation Mechanism

AspectDetails
Initial Allocation100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
Team/InvestorsNo tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
Current DistributionAs of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
  • No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
  • The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

AspectDetails
Primary UsesPeer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
Network FeesDOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
Miner IncentivesMiners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
Community IncentivesNo formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
  • DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
  • The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.

Locking Mechanism

AspectDetails
Token LockingNo native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
StakingNo staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
UnlockingNot applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
  • There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
  • All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.

Unlocking Time

AspectDetails
Unlocking ScheduleNot applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceFixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
Allocation100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
Usage/IncentivesPayments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
LockingNone
UnlockingImmediate upon mining

Additional Notes

  • No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
  • No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
  • Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.

Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.

توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس DOGE (DOGE) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن DOGE التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن DOGE التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس DOGE، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن DOGE!

كيفية شراء DOGE

هل أنت مهتم بإضافة DOGE (DOGE) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء DOGE ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.

تاريخ سعر DOGE (DOGE)

يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار DOGE المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.

توقعات سعر DOGE

هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه DOGE؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار DOGE الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.

لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟

MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.

أكثر من 4,000 زوج تداول في أسواق العقود الفورية والآجلة
أسرع إدراج التوكن في CEXs
#1 السيولة في جميع أنحاء الصناعة
أقل الرسوم، مدعومة بخدمة عملاء 24/7
شفافية احتياطي التوكن بنسبة +%100 لأموال المستخدم
حواجز دخول منخفضة للغاية: اشترِ العملات المشفرة بسعر 1 USDT فقط
mc_how_why_title
اشترِ الكريبتو باستخدام 1 USDT: طريقك الأسهل إلى عالم الكريبتو!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.