Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.

